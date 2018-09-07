Police appeal to residents to curb vandalism

POLICE in Bulawayo have appealed to residents to help in the fight against vandals targeting TelOne and Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) property.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said residents should act as whistleblowers whenever they see people tampering with telecommunications and power cables.

“So when power cuts are experienced, obviously the Zetdc cables would have been tampered with. So there is need for quick reporting to the police and Zetdc offices,” she said.

This comes amid increasing cases of cable and transformer oil thefts countrywide.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo town clerk, Christopher Dube on Wednesday issued a notice advising Bulawayo residents that there was an ongoing exercise to normalise Magwegwe reservoir level, indicating that the pumping was disrupted by a power failure.

Dube said the level had been critical for the past three weeks due to erratic pumping from Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

“The boreholes have been affected mainly by power failures. Zetdc is working to restore the power supply and, therefore, increase the borehole pumping to the city. In a bid to manage water supply from the reservoir, council would like to advise that there will be interruption of water supplies to areas fed directly from Criterion and Magwegwe reservoir and some surrounding areas,’’ he said.

Persistent water cuts have been blamed for the outbreak of diseases such as typhoid in Masvingo and Gweru in recent weeks.