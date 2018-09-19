Opposition MPs walk out on ED

THE government has secured $500 million in foreign credit facilities to ease a cash crisis that has crippled local industry, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said yesterday at the official opening of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, and ruled out a quick return of the Zimdollar, citing a fragile economy.
BY VENERANDA LANGA/TATIRA ZWINOIRA
But Mnangagwa was left to address Zanu PF Members of Parliament after opposition MDC Alliance legislators heckled him and walked out when he started reading his speech, showing a deep polarisation among the political parties following a divisive election.
The opposition party lost the bitterly contested July 30 election, which was only settled when the Constitutional Court dismissed a challenge by the opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa.
Its MPs also refused to stand as per tradition when Mnangagwa’s procession walked into the House, maintaining that the 76-year-old leader lacked legitimacy because of what they termed electoral theft by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) to both houses of Parliament, Mnangagwa said the country would not rush to re-introduce its own currency as the economy was too fragile to sustain it.
The southern African nation dumped its Zimdollar in 2009 and replaced it with the multi-currency system to curb runway inflation, which peaked at 500 billion% in December 2008, according to the International Monetary Fund figures.
“My government shall continue with the use of the multi-currency system up until the current negative economic fundamentals have been addressed to give credence to the introduction of the local currency,” Mnangagwa said.
The $500 million worth of credit lines will help ease the liquidity crisis and part of the money will be disbursed this week, he added, but did not give details of where the money was coming from.
It is possible that the figure could be part of the $250 million loan facility from Gemcorp, a United Kingdom-based investment firm announced by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday.
“In order to bring sanity in the foreign currency market, my government, through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, has negotiated a number of foreign exchange facilities amounting to $500 million that are intended to meet the growing demand for foreign currency by business and the public in general,” he said, adding that some of the facilities would be disbursed this week.
With no foreign support because of its poor credit record or significant foreign direct investment inflows, Zimbabwe struggles to pay for essential imports.
Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe needs currency reserves of between three to six months as well as sustainable business and customer confidence before the local unit becomes viable.
In his speech, Mnangagwa also said the nation must eradicate medieval diseases such as cholera through addressing the challenges related to clean water and waste management.
“In this regard, the enforcement of the Public Health Act, which I recently assented to, shall be imperative,” he said.
In his Sona speech, Mnangagwa said public servants were obliged to change their work ethics to ensure the efficient and prudent use of public resources, and ensure accountability.
“We will vehemently fight bureaucratic red tape and bottlenecks. Equally, State enterprises have an obligation to operate profitably and cannot continue to be a burden to the fiscus,” he said.
Mnangagwa laid out an ambitious busy schedule for the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, where he announced the crafting of about 29 Bills, some of which will be amended, as well as ratification of different protocols.
Most of the Bills are to do with ease of doing business, the courts, media laws, as well as protection of children’s rights through crafting of the Child Justice Bill, Marriages Bill and Mandatory Sentences for Rape and Sexual Abuse Bill.
He also announced that the Provincial and Metropolitan Councils Bill would facilitate the devolution of government powers and responsibilities to provincial and local authorities.
“The Labour Amendment Bill will be brought to this House for discussion and approval. This must be in tandem with the on-going ease and cost of doing business,” he said.
Media Bills that will be brought before Parliament will include a Bill to establish the Zimbabwe Media Commission, amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act, the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill, the Data Protection Bill and the Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commercial Bill.
Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust executive director John Makamure said Mnangagwa managed to dwell on critical issues of public interest like economic revival, which is critical.
“It means it should not be business as usual for MPs and we expect the Ninth Parliament MPs to research and contribute meaningfully to the Sona,” Makamure said.
But opposition MPs who walked out on Mnangagwa and heckled him when he said the elections were peaceful, free and fair, were adamant that they would never respect him as a legitimate leader.
“We will not recognise him. Our president Nelson Chamisa won the election and what happened at the Constitutional Court was treason. It was an act of usurping Chamisa’s power as the legitimate leader of the country elected by Zimbabweans,” Thabitha Khumalo, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, told NewsDay.
Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) blasted the MDC Alliance MPs, saying they should not accept the Parliament vehicles if they were against Mnangagwa.
But Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya (MDC Alliance) said the vehicles were not personal, but were meant to assist MPs in their roles.
Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu (Zanu PF), who is also leader of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders’ Association, said Mnangagwa showed he was in touch with reality.
“Indeed, we are heartened by the President’s speech that touched on the core of what needs to be done. If as legislators we stick to what the President has said, this country has hope that change will, indeed, spread to the benefit of our people,” he said.
“The issue of devolution is key, provincial councils will take development to the people. The youths and women’s banks that the President said will be used as conduits to uplift these key groups who make the majority of informal traders in our society speak of a leader who is aware of where this country should go. It’s time to work and business unusual.”
Chiefs’ Council president Fortune Charumbira hailed Mnangagwa, saying his speech was consistent, adding that 80% of the Bills he announced were in line with his electoral promises.
Dr Future
I find something wrong here. I can not understand these masquerades called MDC Alliance MPs. Neither do I think they understand themselves.
The President sets the agenda for parliament. That is sealed and dusted. Therefore their walkout is a valueless and useless act. Walkout out to achieve no objective as Zanu PF has the numbers. The ruling part can change the law anytime,with or without the MDC Alliance.
How can 30.09 % portion of the August house feel more important than 69%. This is utter madness, meaningless and shameful.
Denford Kasukuwere
Why are you commenting on a “valueless and useless act”? Be honest, comrade. You were shaken by the MDC-A move !
Tshisa mpama tshisa!
Munya
Commenting does not mean shaken.
Tshisa Mpama
The tone of the comment betrays that one is shaken.
Chitovah
Shaken by what? the quorum is one sided enough. Thats highest levels of stupidity and armature displayed by the MDCA activists masquerading as parliamentarians. Its student activism in its worst form. People spend queues in urbanities voting for this stupidity!!! Mwariwenyasha tinzwirei tsisti. and you expect what out of this? mate stupidity and idiocy and you get cholera!!!!!
GARRY B
YOUR ”CHISA MBAMA CHISA” RETORIC IS ONE THAT MAKES YOU LOOSE ELECTIONS…LOOK 30% ….UR CHANYISWA LOST..ONLY TO BLAME THE REF. PEOPLE NEED A MEANINGFUL RETORIC TO BUY UR IDEAS TO VOTE FOR YOU…ED IS SAYING “ZIM WILL BE OPEN FOR BZNESS” YOU ARE SCARING PPLE WITH YOU MBAMAS ,,,SHAME ON YOU!!!!
Funny Sibindi
Shame on you for stealing the ballot.
Goto
I just hope these mdc mps will continue to walk out of parliament so that they give serious members from zanu pf to chart the way forward for our country.
Your Name (required):Special Black
Charity begins at home. If you grow up disrespecting elders, what more do you expect. No wonder MDCA dont respect chiefs as well as taking over party leadership from elders. They take instructions from kids who have not seen it all. If it says tada you say so coz,if you say sadza it wont understand. Thanks to the gvt that respects children’s rights, its their rights let them walk out.
NACIDO RICO
Baba Mnangaza, nyika makasiya Mugabe achiuraya chonai haichagatsisike. Why are you not punishing Mugabe for destroying Zim? Why? Look, you are hiring planes to ferry a dictator who nearly killed you. You are wasting money paying a dictator whose wife picked you to pieces. You did not jail Chombo, Kasukuviri, Zhuwao, zanu youths including Chipanga who looted resources meant for the poor. AS LONG AS YOU DONT JAIL THESE CULPRITS, NO ONE WILL EVER RESPECT AND LISTEN TO YOU.
How can investors pour money in such a SH!T HOLE country???
NACIDO RICO
You can rig the elections but you can not rig the economy.
norman
“You cannot rig the economy” is as empty as saying “God is in it”, NACIDO RICO. It’s now a tired cliche. Tsvagai zvimwe zvekufadzana nazvo.
Muzepete
This is not rocket science. The idea of a walk out is to peacefully protest at the events that lead to the current parliament. In an alternate reality, the opposition would simply refuse to take up their seats in parliament. But in this Zimbabwean reality, that would have been as effective as refusing to participate in the 2018 elections – a replacement opposition would have been manufactured and life would have carried on.
Munya
I don’t see walking out solving anything, if you disagree just resign. As it stands ZANU Pf MPs make the required quorum. What we want to see are their meaningful contributions not this walking out.
Anonymous
while it is wthin their constitutional mandate to walk out on ED but wat value does it add to those who elected them into office. why were they sworn in in the first place. there seem to be a double standard here. are they going also to reject top of the range vehicles they are going to be given by parliament. because these vehicles will signed by ED
ABC
A good move by MDC Mps, let ED continue to’vhukura’ to himself and his useless bunch of a party of thieves, nobody has time to waste listening to nonsense
FACT
STUPIDITY,ABC,,,,AT ITS HIGHEST LEVEL ,,,CANT YOU SEE THAT THESE MDC ALLIANCE ARE PEOPLE WHO DZNT CARE ABOUT ORDINARY LIVES WHAT THEY CARE ABOUT IS OFFICE….NGAVARAMBE VAKADERO MAIDIOTS ANODISTURBA PROGRESS NGAVABUDE MUPARLIAMENT ..
don
soon zanu pf will be in garve yard.let them vaise zvimitemo zvavo as dead hoods ivo vega varikutoona kuti hazvisi kuchinja zvinhu.dont give them any ideea siyayi vadhakwe voga chizanu chavo ichocho cause soon vachatanga kuba
jabwisi
I don’t see the MDC walkout ” helping us who voted MDC into Parliament, honestly this move isn’t the best,so how will the “walkout” help anyway?
james
kkkkkkk as if zanu pf needs the mdc. however mdc needs zanu pf for relevance. in the words of the incumbent THINGS ARE NOT GOING TO CHANGE HAKUNA CHICHASHANDUKA ZANU PF IS IN POWER AND WILL CONTINUE IN POWER. chero ukarwadziwa hapana chichashanduka zanu pf is in power and will continue in power. chero ukaita walk out hapana chichashanduka zanu pf is in power and will continue in power.chero ukati ED is illegitimate hapana chichashanduka zanu pf is in power and will continue in power.even if you air your frustrations on this platform ukandituka for being sympathetic to zanu pf hapana chichashanduka zanu pf is in power and will continue in power.the soon you get over it that hapana chichashanduka zanu pf is in power and will continue in power the better off you are kkkkkkkkkkkkkk
Shamiso
If their walkout does not add value, why then are you commenting? Why are you ignoring the “Elder’s” speech and focusing on the trivial by MDC-A?
FACT
bcz they are stupids they dont have any agenda for the public they have their own office/ppockets agenda…..we and james is commenting bcz we are indeed disturbed…because of a group of masaskam coming into parliament and making their dusgusting movements in OUR PARLIAMENT.
DC HUNGWE
mbiti imbiti hadzichinjimaitiro
BHIBHO
SHAMISO, unoshamisa. Are you saying we should not point out stupidity for future lessons?
GARRY B
BCZ YOUR [PARTY MDC THINKS THEIR ALLIANCE OF WAR AGAINST GOOD LIVELIHOOD,WE HEARD YOU CORRECT, OK THEN ,ED IS GOING TO RIG THE ECONOMY SUCCESSFULLY…YOUR SABOTAGE IS GOING TO BE DROWNED AND CRASHED.
Joseph Chinyaure
Newsday, you are not serious. What you find newsworthy to deserve the paper’s headline is an event that lasted a few minutes. The purpose of the event, what was said therein in Parliament and its implications does make constitute topical news for you? It’s shamenful. We know that a number of journalists on that stable were with Chamisa at Harare Poly, but that should not blinker from seeing the bigger picture. Zimbabwe is bigger than a mere walkout of MPs, who by the way have every right to do so. Follow the news please do not create and magnify events that are not newsworthy just to show your opposition to the current government and your dying support for Chamisa
DC HUNGWE
mbiti imbiti hadzichinjimaitiro
DC HUNGWE
mbiti imbiti hadzichinjimaitiro
Anonymous
we are commenting on the walk out bcz thats the headline othewise mastupid akaita walk out hatina kana basa nawo moreover hatina patanzwa kuti ED akazoregera kuenderera mberi ne speech pavakabuda
Francis Saku
Mamboti madini, muchanyara, muchasvoda. Jecha musadza, waaaa-ah!
ABC
Are there any normal human beings who can actually sit down and seriously listen to anything Zanupf has to say in this day & age?
Eagle
kkkkkk, ayaz ED repeatedly failed to prevent walkouts from his campaign rallies by basic uneducated rural folk, what more in an urban set parliament he certainly can’t do better
Tman zimbabwe
Yes MDC mps walked out, saka zvikazodini? Zvikauisa chii? Uye zvichauisa chii mu nyika? Sorry sitereki. Kana muchichemera kutambura tamburai… Kusupporter zvisina basa. Nxaaa!
ever green
Ko nhai kunge ini handirwadziwe izvozvi vanhu vamama ne nhamo just after 2 monthy chii chaita ED zvinhu zviri kukwira fungaiwo vanhu ve Zimbabwe chii chichaitwa ne Zanu kana makatarira bread,sugar etc all basic commodity are too expensive saka kutonga kwenyu kuri papi vanhu vachitambura.When Biti have the Financial office within a month tanga tamama nekufara nyara ikapera coz munhu anofunga mari yavamo mubank zvino ZANU ZANU kuba chete chete anorwadziwa ndimi maka vhotera Zanu isu ma chinja tongoti hezvoko waaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Kuona Kwangu
Vakasaramo vacho vakanyusei uye vachanyusei nhai vakomana! I don’t support walking out on ED bt this shows that we have a very big unresolved legitimacy issue. Nothing will move on well. Fuel iri kushaikwa, mari haisi kutenga, bond racho harisi kubatika, cholera ukuwo yarura mare, etc! If you check out kuti what’s the source of problem, you will see that it’s legitimacy issues. Believe you me, we are heading for a crush, fasten your seat belts and smell the coffee. patimire pakaoma vakomana, cry my beloved Zim.I’m seeing a repeat of 2008. Handei tione
k
Honestly we are tired of hearing that the Govt has secured this what what million dollars no change prices going up everyday the everyday folk is getting more worse sinking in poverty. So stop it until you get a chunk of cash 15 billion that will change the ordinary person life who spends days in bank queues otherwise kungohukurawo kwaED