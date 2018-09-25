No outside food for boarding pupils

SOME boarding schools in the country including, Chinhoyi High and St Augustine, have banned parents and guardians from bringing food items to the institutions as a preventive measure against cholera.

BY NUNURAI JENA/ OWN CORRESPONDENT

But some parents have blasted school authorities, saying they should not ban all food items.

A guardian, Mavis Jochore, who was not allowed to hand over food to her son at Chinhoyi High by the security officer, said: “The school authorities should choose the type of food to be brought inside the school premises, not to impose a blanket ban as some foodstuffs are dry and sealed.”

The school head, Sevious Mutopa, refused to comment, referring all questions to Makonde district education office.

Efforts to get a comment from the district officials were fruitless.

Meanwhile, Higher Life Foundation founders Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi last week donated medical consumables to treat cholera patients in Chitungwiza.

The donation included 300 boxes of IV fluid with 2 000 drips, needles for both adults and children.

Masiyiwa recently committed $10 million towards the cholera fight in Zimbabwe.