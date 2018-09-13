Nichrut sink Bulawayo City

NICHRUT . . . . . . . (1) 1

BULAWAYO CITY . . . . . . 0

SHURUGWI-based Nichrut enhanced their chance of surviving relegation when they accounted for the scalp of troubled Bulawayo City 1-0 in a drab Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Former Hwange defender Ephraim Mwinga scored the solitary goal of the game, which powered the miners to the much-needed victory.

Mwinga calmly scored in the 37th minute from the penalty spot after referee Lisias Dikwa made the call following Tatenda Hapazari’s tumble in the box, although it seemed there was no infringement from the visitors side.

Moments later, Frankson Bushiri could have doubled the score, when he was picked free in a goal-scoring position by Farai Vimisayi, but the former’s low shot missed the target by inches.

Bulawayo City had their chances and they wasted them, while on some occasions, they felt short-changed by the match officials.

At one moment in the first half, Benson Phiri was involved in a neat interplay with Lucky Nyathi just outside the box, opening up the Nichrut defence, but the former then squandered his chance, with goalie Stanley Chakwana at his mercy.

In the 75th minute, Nhlanhla Ndhlovu got the better of Boriondo on the left flank and with the keeper to beat, Ndhlovu put the ball straight into his hands.

With the win, Nichrut moved to 27 points, while Bulawayo City remained stuck at 15 points.

Nichrut gaffer John Nyikadzino was happy with the win.

“As you all know, both Bulawayo City and us are fighting relegation and this is what we needed to release pressure,” he said.

“The boys showed resilience and character because I have to admit that this was a very tough game for us as a team battling relegation.”