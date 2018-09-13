Ngezi cut gap on FC Platinum

NGEZI PLATINUM . . (1) 1

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . ..0

Ngezi Platinum Stars kept themselves well in the hunt for their maiden Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they passed another tough test to beat ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI IN MHONDORO, NGEZI

Keith Murera scored the only goal of the game as he put Ngezi in front in the 28th minute when he connected a well-taken corner kick by Michael Charamba

With FC Platinum being held to a draw by Black Rhinos in Harare, Ngezi Platinum Stars took full advantage of their stumble to shave the gap between them and the log leaders to two points.

FC Platinum now have 59 points, while Ngezi Platinum have collected 57.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya was ecstatic and said it was all about the end result, as his team did not play particularly well.

“Three points, I am happy and I think that is what is important. Of course, we were not really ourselves today. We didn’t play really well, but I am pleased with the fight, determination and commitment put in by the boys today for us to get three points,” he said.

“I guess what is important is getting three points at this stage of the season and I am pleased we managed it.”

Ndiraya added that he was pleased they had cut the gap with the leaders.

ZPC Kariba gaffer Godfrey Tamirepi bemoaned his team’s lack of composure, as they gave too much respect to their opponents.

“It’s a frustrating defeat. We came in the first half and we gave a lot of respect to a team that was playing long balls and nothing else,” he said.

In the 26th minute, Ngezi could have taken the lead, but Sylvester Appiah’s challenge denied Charamba.

In the 73rd minute, substitute Moses Demera had a glorious opportunity to level matters for the visiting side, as he tried a dink over Benard Donovan, who was off his mark, but his attempt was weak.