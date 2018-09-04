My music has come of age: Mahendere

GOSPEL musician Michael “Minister” Mahendere, who celebrates 24 years in the music industry this year, says he has become a better musician over the years after his song, Mweya Mutsvene of the Getting Personal with God 2, reached one million views on YouTube.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The Makanaka Jesu hitmaker joins the wagon of fellow gospel veterans, among them Mkhululi Bhebhe, Takesure Zamar Ncube and Sabastian Magacha, who have managed to scoop a million plus views on YouTube through their songs Namata, Kuregerera In Advance and Mweya Mutsvene.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mahendere said the views were evidence that his music was touching and transforming people’s lives.

“We have been publishing our videos on our YouTube channel and we are happy we have been receiving tremendous support from our fans from all over, whom we now call our family,” he said.

“The one million views are of benefit for us and it is a good sign that we are reaching out to so many people which has never happened in our family music and business. This is a milestone for us and that encourages us to continue with our work.”

Mahendere said his music had matured over the years in terms of quality, content and impact such that they are getting invites from all over the world.

“We have set many principles to sustain and move them forward, and it has been God’s grace,” he said.

The singer attributed much of his success to his wife, Vimbai Mahendere, whom he described as a pillar of success as well as to his spiritual “father”, United Faith International Church founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, whose teachings inspire most of his songs.

Mahendere hinted that he was planning a duet with Psalmist Jimmy from Nigeria titled My Time Has Come, which is set for release next month, including a number of videos from his 10-track project Classical Worship.