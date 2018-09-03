My life at risk: VP

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Campbell Mohadi has sensationally claimed that he now feared for his life following an acrimonious fallout with his official wife, Tambudzani Bhugadi Mohadi (nee Muleya), whom he accused of sending threatening messages on his mobile phone after he instituted divorce proceedings last year.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Mohadi has since approached the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order against her and an order barring the Beitbridge Senator from selling the couple’s matrimonial property before finalisation of their divorce matter.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and given the increasing incidences of people who are killing their spouses for passion, I pray that this honourable court protects me against the threatened violence,” he said.

“I have approached this honourable court seeking an order for protection order against the respondent in terms of the Domestic Violence Act, more particularly, in that the respondent is a very abusive person and/or a person of a violent disposition such that I am now leaving in fear of my life.”

The couple got married in 1981 under Marriage Act, (Chapter 5:11) before separating in 1999, and Mohadi claims that since then, his life has been a “living hell”.

Sometime in September last year, Mohadi, who then was State Security minister, approached the High Court in Bulawayo seeking nullification of the couple’s marriage, claiming it had irretrievably broken down and the matter is still pending.

On August 10, 2018, Mohadi again petitioned the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order, saying his estranged wife had escalated violence against him.

“After the respondent [Tambudzani] got served with copy of the divorce summons, the respondent has escalated her violent tendencies against my person [Mohadi] and even calling me on my mobile phone while insulting me and threatening to tarnish my image, which has the potential to damage my political endeavours in view of my political office and as a member of the government,” Mohadi said in his founding affidavit filed under case number DV1797/18 in a matter set to be heard on Friday.

The VP further said his wife had even gone to the extent of influencing their children to turn against him and to also participate in disposing of the couple’s matrimonial property despite the pending High Court matter.

“To live up to her word, the respondent is now influencing the children, in particular, [names withheld] to insult and turn against me and they are also selling some matrimonial property with the blessing of the respondent,” Mohadi said.

“I am married to the respondent in terms of Marriage Act, (Chapter 5:11) and the marriage still subsists. However, the marriage developed some irreconcilable differences, which led to the separation of the parties some 19 years ago and, as such, there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage,” he said. “After the respondent was served with summons, she has now started selling the matrimonial property before the finalisation of the divorce matter in order to defeat the ends of justice.”

Mohadi added that the alleged abuse “actually started when I married the respondent in 1981, but as my wife with whom I have children with, I was of the view that things would improve for the better, but, in fact, the abuse escalated to alarming levels that led to our separation sometime in 1999”.

“Be that as it may, I have instructed my legal practitioners of record [Mugiya and Macharaga Legal Practitioners] to institute divorce proceedings before the High Court against the respondent and the matter is pending under case number HC2520/17,” he said.

According to the VP, during the subsistence of the couple’s marriage, the union was blessed with four children and they had also acquired vehicles, tractors and other agricultural equipment, which he said he was prepared to equally share with his wife.

“The parties have not been intimate with each other over a period of over 18 years now, which is the cornerstone of any normal marriage. The parties have lost love and affection for each other and no longer share common interests,” Mohadi said.

The Vice-President also said while he was staying with his wife, the couple acquired movable and immovable property and even after separation, but still wanted the court to distribute the assets equally.

He said during the land reform programme, he was allocated a farm at Lot 1 of Lot 10 Jompembe Beitbridge, Umzingwane Estates, where he made some developments, but was willing to surrender the property to his wife.

“The plaintiff made some developments at the farm, namely 450 herd of cattle, fishing compound, safari camp, manager’s house, main house and farm workers’ compound. The plaintiff is also leasing a farm at Delma Lupepe Farm, Insiza District and has a herd of 460 cattle,” Mohadi said.

“It is just and equitable that the 450 herd of cattle … be awarded to defendant (Tambudzani) and the 460 herd at Delma Lupepe Farm be awarded to plaintiff. The parties also acquired a homestead in Dipeni, Beitbridge, under Chief Staunze and there are a few goats and some sheep. It is just and equitable that the same be awarded to the plaintiff.”

Mohadi also said during the subsistence of the marriage, the couple acquired several household goods and he was proposing that each of them should keep whatever was in his or her possession.

“It must be noted that save for the uncompleted houses in Beitbridge, the defendant never contributed anything to the acquisition of the matrimonial assets referred to herein, but the plaintiff has considered the fact that the defendant has been his wife for some years,” Mohadi said.