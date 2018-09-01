Mugabe’s mother-in-law dies

Former President Robert Mugabe’s mother-in-law, Idah Marufu, has died.

BY Xolisani Ncube

She was aged 90.

Marufu, who has been unwell for a long time, according to family members, died at a private clinic in Harare on Thursday night.

“Indeed, Mbuya Marufu is no more. She died on Thursday night at a local clinic in Borrowdale. We do not have a programme yet,” a family member, who requested anonymity, said.

Marufu’s eldest child, Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma, could not be reached for comment.

Mbuya Marufu reportedly resided at the Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale Brooke, together with the Mugabe family.

Former First Lady Grace and the 94-year-old former Zanu PF leader were this week said to be not feeling well and currently in Singapore, receiving medical attention.

“Your Excellency, thank you for your invitation to me and my wife to attend the inauguration ceremony. My wife is not well in Singapore and also I am not well,” Mugabe said in a letter congratulating President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his inauguration on Sunday.

