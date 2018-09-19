Mental patient finally released after wrongful arrest for August 1 protest

A MENTAL patient, who has been languishing at the Harare Remand Prison for more than a month after he was arrested for allegedly participating in a demonstration against the delay in the announcement of the July 30 presidential election results, was yesterday released from custody.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The 22-year-old man was released into his mother’s custody after his relatives made several pleas to court to set him free because of his mental state, which was confirmed by records from psychiatric doctors.

He was arrested after the August 1 protest together with more than 28 MDC Alliance members, who include Jeremiah Zivengwa, Simangaliso Singo Shadreck Mashayamombe and Jim Kunaka.

The protesters, who were represented by human rights lawyer Gift Mtisi, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Their lawyer filed a notice to apply for removal from remand if they were not given a trial date by October 9.