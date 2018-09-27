MDC plots to shame ED at UN

THE opposition MDC Alliance’s United States branch is planning a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday at the United Nations headquarters in New York to press him to commit to key electoral reforms.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Mnangagwa is in the US for the UN General Assembly meeting.
In an interview yesterday, party organising secretary Murozvi Mada said they would seek to make the international community understand the situation in Zimbabwe.
“We are planning to stage a demonstration on September 29 and this is for the reason that we tell the international community that we had rigged elections in Zimbabwe. Our main objective is to show the people at home that we are together and that we make the international community aware of events back home,” Mada said.
The demonstration will be held well after Mnangagwa’s address, which was scheduled to begin at 9pm last night, but Mada said their target audience would still receive their message.
Mnangagwa has already met Zimbabweans in that country and asked that they contribute meaningfully to the rebirth of the country.
Mada said Mnangagwa’s meeting with Zimbabweans in the US would not pacify them.
Mnangagwa says he is trying to change from the governance style of his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who was also met with demonstrations in the US during his annual UN visits.
Tawanda Dzvokora, the acting chairperson for North Dakota and Minnesota, said their dates could not be moved as it was tradition that they demonstrate on Saturday to allow for Zimbabweans from all over the US to converge.
“All roads will be leading to New York, where the MDC is holding a demonstration against Mnangagwa. The purpose of the demonstration is to reiterate what the MDC president Nelson Chamisa has said before what other leaders have said that Mnangagwa didn’t win the 2018 elections and that he is not the legitimate President of Zimbabwe,” Dzvokora said.
“We will be telling the world that the person they are meeting in New York did not win the elections and that he will be faced with the legitimacy problems that faced Mugabe and the same problems that brought Zimbabwe to a halt. The issue of legitimacy has to be resolved.”
But Zanu PF’s secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana described the planned demonstrations as “nonsensical”.
“I am not sure what they want to achieve. That is hell lot of nonsense and they just want to show off for nothing and that demonstration is meaningless as far as we are concerned,” Mangwana said.
“They know very well that these elections were endorsed by the courts. They can go and climb a tree, the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe ruled in the victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
“No matter how much noise they make in the USA, Zimbabwe is not in the USA and we are not a colony of any country. They can try to show off, but that doesn’t change anything on the ground.”
Last year, MDC activists protesting against Mugabe’s continued rule and his plans to run in the 2018 elections at the UN clashed with pro-Zanu PF group — the December 12 Movement — which organised its own demos in solidarity with the ageing former leader.
Mugabe was forced to resign in a de facto coup in November last year, which catapulted Mnangagwa to power.
T gura
Ndiko kushaya zvekuita. Demo yavo haibatsiri nokuti haina zvainochinja
rihannnna
Last year the “demo” attracted about 5 people
Jojo
Kikikiki sad and sickening. What do these imbeciles want to achieve? Now i have realised that chero zundu rikagara mudanga for whole life harife rakaita mombe kkkk
Anonymous
Unowaneyi if u shame the president,he looses nothing out that.
madhuve
Let them come back home if they are really serious about Zimbabwe.havanei neZimbabwe vanhu ivavo.ngavatisiye naPresident wedu,tisu takavhota,they didn’t even come back home to vote.saka MDC yacho inowinner sei muchiita noise murikure.demonstration or no demo nothing is going to change.if you are true Zimbos come back home and fight muripa ground.kwete kuda kuti zvitoomera vanhu.zivai zvekubvisa mapampers echembere makanyarara ikoko
Anonymous
Comment…zvigotibatisireyi isu. useti vanhu vari kumusha turi pamwe hatinei nemi isu. let our president perform his duties u desperate thugs. you ran away frm zimbabwe manje what change can show us cowards !!!!!!
Humba
Demo yekupenga ndimi munofurira mwana zvisiriizvo imi hona Nero adhanganyika musoro
Truth
In modern free and democratic countries people are free to demonstrate on issues they feel are relevant to THEM, they don’t have to apologise or explain themselves to anyone who doesn’t agree with their cause like in Zim
Kudzi
Who is the MDC fighting for really and dont tell me about democracy ndisu tino suffer nema sunctions never the leaders these guys are not part of any solution but aiders and enablers of our continued misery ED is trying but just because that boy is so vain we are all held to rensom its a shame
JOHNNS
Yaah, you’re right. As much as I don’t really like ED, but I think the old man is doing his best for this country. Dai vambomira kuita zvemaDemo, and just give him a chance.
Eagle
There’s nothing wrong with people choosing to live and fight for Zim from the diaspora, the fact that some choose to stay behind and watch their valuable qualifications and productive skills waste away under zanupf rule in a broken country with raw sewage flowing right outside their kitchen doors does not make them more Zimbabwean than others
muchadura
Ngavadzoke kumusha vavhote kana vari serious
Anonymous
Comment…Zm in big trouble .
Wasting Time
Ndokupererwa nepfungwa. Chii chinosanduka ipapa? No amount of demonstrations and hallucinations will change the current status quo.
Nyasha
unotobva washaya kuti zviri kumbofamba sey nevanhu ava vanorwara aaaah. ngavauye kuno vaite demo yavo pakaiytwa court vakadii kuuya vakaita demo yavo, dai vakabatwa neUSA POLICE VOBVA VADEPOTWA
Siamababa
KKKKKK some few Ed zombies here trying to rubbish the demo which they very well know is lawful and seeks to tell the world that ED was imposed on us by Malaba .
Beloved Zimbo
Just because people are not happy with what MDC is doing doesn’t make someone an ED zombie. The true ZOMBIE is the one who does not see or consider what this so called democratic action can have a ripple effect on their life or that of the next Zimbabwean. Be objective and see that Zim is in a different situation and does not need the people out there seeing divisions within us. Being in opposition does not mean you oppose everything that the government does, it means you keep the government in check for the greater good for the nation. Opposing everything will mean opposing the people in some in some instances.
Wezhira Wezhara
Instead of wasting your resources converging in New York, send the money to Chamisa so that he pays of his debts. Your party has V11 forms which show that you were defeated in a free, fair and credible election. Nothing will change and better you obtain American citizenship and stay there. The majority of Zimbabweans do not need you here.Let progressive Zimbabweans in the US support the Govt as they did when they met out legitimate and democratic “ED”
Chenjerai Hunzvi
Ndiko kudhomoka manje
Dave
Let the demo unfold the world will decide and judge on the reasons presented and not ED magaro lickers to decide .
JKW
Kana zvisina basa why ana Mangwana vachipopota
Diibulaanyika
All those supporting unsupportable ED with no doubt they are in rural areas where they spend most of their time having skokiyana and they are badly shaped info wise .People in cities can not afford to CONTINUE drinking water full of matuzvi caused by ED that is why he can not even send a single tank of clean water to places that have no clean water in townships and hospitals .Hence the demo will make the world know that they is no change in zim and that ED is fake