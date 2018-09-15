MDC Alliance to integrate opposition partners

The Nelson Chamisaled MDC-T yesterday said it was still waiting for other MDC Alliance partners to complete their internal processes before deciding whether to integrate into the opposition party.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The MDC Alliance recently made a decision to transform the electoral coalition of seven parties into one political party. Already, the MDC led by Welshman Ncube and PDP led by Tendai Biti have been incorporated into the mainstream opposition party led by Chamisa with their leaders already part of the top executive.

Ncube and Biti were appointed deputy president and vice-chairperson respectively, while other senior officials from their parties were also given senior positions.

Newly-appointed spokesperson of the MDC-T Jacob Mafume said the other five partners would be taken on board once they completed their internal processes.

“Their parties are involved in consultations on the way forward. All positions have not been filled up and there is space in the big tent. If their members and leaders agree, we will not shut them out. We need more people and not less as a movement,” Mafume said.

“We need to respect them to do their processes. We cannot announce them without them consenting or doing their processes. We will get them in and more as you saw members of NPP are also coming.”

Other MDC Alliance partners include Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, ZimPF headed by Agrippa Mutambara and Matthias Guchutu’s Multi-Racial Christian Democrats.