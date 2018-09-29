Intwasa spoils comedy lovers

COMEDY lovers are spoilt for choice this weekend at the on-going Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo where organisers have collaborated with Umahlekisa Comedy Club to host two comedy nights.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The first comedy show was held last night, featuring Clive Chigubhu, Zwexy Mackena (pictured) and Harare-based Comic Pastor, while the other one will be staged tonight at Divine Car wash and starts at 7pm.

Tonight, Christian comedian Nceku, the award-winning MaForty and rapper-cum comedian T1nda will take to the stage.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club founder and director Ntando Moyo told NewsDay Life & Style that they would have wanted comedy to be hosted every day of the festival.

“Ideally, we would have loved to have comedy daily throughout the festival just like what they do at HIFA, but circumstances forced us to opt for two days. This will cater for those who can’t make it on one of the different days to attend,” he said.

“If you look at the comedians, they have a different set of audience, so it was ideal to spread them apart that way so that we cater for everyone during the festival. We want to have a diverse audience as well as have a mix of old and new school comics. Comedy has grown in Bulawayo that we feel the people deserve more.”

Moyo said Intwasa has been helping comedy grow by providing a platform to showcase in the past editions.

“Intwasa has helped by providing platforms for comedy since we started as well as providing resources and technical support. Through the challenges, the festival has helped to mould comics by bringing seasoned performers to interact with new guys,” he said.