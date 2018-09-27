Infant dies mysteriously after developing 4 big teeth

A THREE-WEEK-OLD Mvurwi infant died on Sunday after mysteriously losing his nose and growing four big teeth in a suspected case of witchcraft at Govit Farm, Mvurwi.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Chief Makope confirmed the bizarre incident which has left villagers shell-shocked.

“My village heads came to inform me about this mystery saying the events happened so fast and they have since buried the body,” he said.

Makope said he suspects witchcraft as the cause of death, saying the baby’s nose was eaten by an unknown creature on Saturday night and the following morning, he grew four teeth and finally died in the afternoon.

“No one wanted to get close to the (parents) due to fear, so they buried the child and they could not meet costs needed for a proper funeral.”

The chief said they were too many strange happenings in his area after he last week presided over three cases of incest where schoolchildren who are blood relations impregnated each other.

“I am not happy with these bizarre incidents,” the traditional leader said.

He said traditionally children born out of incest are not supposed to live and the pupils have sought for permission from responsible authorities to abort.