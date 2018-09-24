I’ll weigh ED’s offer: Chamisa

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he was ready to weigh any offers tabled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to enable them to work together for the good of the country, but cautioned that dialogue would be centred around five key issues his party wants addressed first.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA/RICHARD CHIDZA
This follows Mnangagwa’s claim in New York, the United States, on Friday that he was proposing to officially recognise his nemesis as leader of the opposition leader and extend financial and material benefits due to him.
Mnangagwa told Bloomberg TV in an interview in the US that: “Under our Commonwealth parliamentary democracy, the opposition is recognised; we recognise the leader of the opposition in Parliament. This is what we are going to do ourselves.
“But under the former administration, there was no formal recognition of the opposition leader, but now under my administration, we are embracing the Commonwealth approach to parliamentary democracy, where we recognise the leader of the opposition, who is given certain conditions and perks in Parliament.”
Chamisa, however, yesterday said no formal offer to that effect had been tabled.
Through his spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda, Chamisa said the MDC’s national council had already given the greenlight for negotiations to unlock the current political and economic logjam.
“President Chamisa got authority from his national council to enter into negotiations around five key issues, which we consider important to help move the country
forward. He has publicly made an announcement that he is open to national dialogue and since then, nobody has knocked on the door,” Sibanda said.
“If a formal move is made, it means that there will be material office with facts and what is being offered, only then can we respond. Right now, it’s speculation, nobody knows what ED is saying and what he is talking about, the only reasonable thing we can do is we are sending back to him the reality on the ground, that there are five key issues which need to be addressed first.”
The five key issues Chamisa wants to discuss with Mnangagwa include ensuring that future elections are safeguarded so that they are held in a transparent manner and can never be disputed again, that there are moves to ensure the country returns to legitimacy and normalcy following what the opposition claims was a stolen July 30 election.
The opposition leader also wants to have dialogue centred around the economy to avert a complete meltdown.
The fourth issue is around national healing, starting from the Gukurahundi massacres to the August 1 shootings.
The MDC Alliance leader also wants measures put in place to allow constitutional Chapter 12 and 13 institutions — the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, among others, — to have complete independence without undue influence from political players.
On this point, he includes implementation of devolution in full.
Mnangagwa’s climbdown has generated heated debate in the MDC Alliance, with some party hardliners saying Chamisa should not accept any such offer since the party has refused to recognise Mnangagwa’s electoral victory.
“He cannot accept that offer. It’s a kiss of death for the opposition. Remember, we walked out of Parliament when Mnangagwa was presenting his State of the Nation Address because we don’t accept his victory, so taking a salary and that recognition from Mnangagwa would be endorsing his presidency through a bribe. That should not happen,” a parliamentarian and senior official in the MDC Alliance said.
Other senior officials said it was not Mnangagwa speaking during that interview, but his public relations handlers, who asked him to act like a statesmen so that he secures the much-needed economic rescue package for his administration.
“Why would he make such pronouncements for the first time in New York? That line is not official. ED is known for lying. He just said that for the media and we are not yet sure what trick he wants to play. But his PR handlers have told him to appear as a statesman who is building the country, yet in reality, he is a repressive junta leader,” a highly-placed source said.
Other opposition sources, however, indicated that Chamisa was willing to recognise Mnangagwa as legitimate leader of Zimbabwe “in the interest of the nation”.
The sources said Chamisa wants Mnangagwa to approach him to end the current political stalemate.
“There are internal discussions between Chamisa and his inner circle. He is willing to compromise, never mind the public posturing. Chamisa is willing to put the country first.
The talk about dialogue is real, but, unfortunately, this seems to be coming a bit late because while Mnangagwa might have considered this just after the election, Chamisa squandered his chance with not only the Constitutional Court petition, but also his pronouncements against the legitimacy of the elections,” another insider said.
MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Chamisa’s call for talks was meant to provide Mnangagwa with the legitimacy the Zanu PF leader “badly needs”.
“The position of the president (Chamisa) is that there should be dialogue to deal with the legitimacy issue. That dialogue is not premised on us being in some governing arrangement with Zanu PF or that we should recognise Mnangagwa, but on the need to have a truly democratic nation. A need to have a clear road-map for reforms and the restoration of a normal economy,” he said.
“Anything else is mere speculation without basis. We note that Mnangagwa has been all over the world looking for legitimacy and still has none. We should remind him that legitimacy is acquired from the governed. We are the people he wants to govern, so he must sit down with us.”
NewsDay has been told that, in fact, the opposition has three options it would want to agree with Mnangagwa.
“There are three options that are being considered and that the MDC would be agreeable to. First, we can have a transitional authority with Mnangagwa as leader, but with a limited time frame of at least three years. There must be clear signposts that must be followed,” another source said.
“(Former President Robert) Mugabe imposed an election on the country in 2013 without reforms, which is where (late MDC leader Morgan) Tsvangirai had wanted to go when Mnangagwa visited him last year. We can then have concrete reforms. We raised the 10-point plan for reforms that was never agreed to by Zanu PF.”
Mnangagwa visited an ailing Tsvangirai early this year amid speculation the two had cobbled an agreement for a transitional government that would have deferred elections.
As fate would have it, Tsvangirai lost a two-year battle with cancer of the colon in February, paving the way for Chamisa to take over after an acrimonious battle with co-deputy president Thokozani Khupe, leading to another split.
The MDC-T, then under Tsvangirai, agreed to a Government of National Unity with Mugabe in 2009, but was waylaid into an election in 2013 in which it lost heavily.
While Chamisa is reportedly also considering this as an option, he, according to his lieutenants, is aware of the pitfalls of working with Zanu PF.
Reports have also claimed that former colonial master Britain is involved in behind-the-scenes talks to bring Mnangagwa and Chamisa into a working arrangement. It has emerged that other Western countries seem to be nudging Chamisa in the same direction.
“This is what the British have been pushing for, a scenario in which Chamisa would assume a position as leader of the opposition in a Westminster style arrangement,” another source said.
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Comment…Chekutangisisa, Emasoni naNersoni mayitiro enyu arikundirakidza kuti mayiro asekuru nemuzukuru. Kana kuti pane humwewo hukama. Asi kazhinji manetsanirano enyu aya ndeya sekuru nemuzukuru. Chepiri, vaChamisa musapedzera ruzhinji rwenyika nguva. Nyaya makayitaura pavanenguva, pamakasanga neMumiririri weBhiriteni paya. Uye vaMnangagwa vawonanawo naye. Ndonyaya huru yamakakurukura nezvayo. Nekudaro kubvira ipapo munofanirwa kuva makayizeya kare nevamwe venyu. Kana musingadi ingotiyi KWETE. Kana muchida mongoti hongu. Nekuti chokwadi ini andisi n’na kana muporofita, asi mawonero angu ndeyekuti imi vaviri munenge sekuru nemuzukuru. Uye munetenge makawonana nechekare. Ndinotondera zvekare kuti ndimi makayita kuti vaMnangagwa vawonane navaTsvangirai musi wa5 Jan 2018 paya. Nekuti vamwe vakati vayisaziva nezvehurongwa ihwohwo. VaChimisa, “FIRST THINGS FIRST uye in a S.M.A.R.T way. Masaramba moPWEREKA. Akuna pwere ine mudzimayi nemhuri.
Anonymous
Anonymous
Mr Chamisa such an opportunity is not easy to come by.Those discouraging you are enjoying fat pockets.Munofa nenzara nekuda kwehasha nenharo
Chen Chikezha
It’s not about Nelson but the country, he can enjoy fat pockets but what about us people
Anonymous
slow but sure
mukovhe wa tshilidzi
unemployed and penniless the boy will take the package lock, stock and barrel because stomach is king. now there wont be difference with morgan’s 2009 gnu only coming ten years later, in a different name and from a different president. my problem with chamisa is that is corruptible and is not principled. ndoozvinoita munhu asina profession. solving two maintenance cases doesnt make him a lawyer. zim has a crisis of leadership in both zanu and mdc as noted by mandela.
Nero For Life
It’s because of Ediots like you who say what they don’t know. Find out Nero’s networth. Iwe ndiwe urikutofa nenzara nabhi remunhu……
vazviputu
chikomana chinoto tora marizve kozhara chinangunanguzve. iko ndiyo yaanongodawozve ungadii chikomana chema Gutu machiwara musenya umu kwamungezi uku. ko wakajaira zharazve
Chitova Wegona
hahahahahahaha,you made my day!
tendai chaminuka
Cde Jecha is going to accept the post coz he has been crying for it.Leader of the opposition in parliament.
Shadreck Masiyakurima
Mr Chamisa must accept the offer and see this country going forward.Its a chance given and lets start from there .Mr Chamisa must have people at heart and prove to Zimbabwe and the whole world that Mr Ed Mnangagwa is serious to see this country becoming a bread basket of Africa again ,We want to see our young people opening businesses.Lets stop fighting .Mr Mnangagwa is a responsible father unlike the previous regime.
MAN KENYA
End of the road!
Like his Kenyan counterpart, I well presumed that Chamisa will finally bow to submission after relentlessly exposing his political underbelly.
Not even his smokescreen demands will be fulfilled before he yields which is a characteristic of our African pathetic circus of politics of convenience – a statement you can take to the bank.
James Nerwande
After the stick has dismally failed, ED is now dangling a carrot to young Chamisa. Looks like the youngster will give in just as his uncle Tsvangirai yielded to the allure of the ZANU PF loot.
We are in for interesting times.
santsho
For the goodness of our beloved Zimbabwe all citizens including the Presidium of all political parties must unite and be in one accord and God will hear our prayers.
Predator
Accepting that offer means an end to the opposition.History is about to repeat itself.I can the see the old story of a trapped leopard,man and a fox coming to reality in this age.Pane ari muchizarira APA,iwe munhu chimbomira izvozvo!
Anonymous
Mmmmm with some mixed reaction do not accuse Chamisa for entering into a dialogue with Garwe because Chamisa is doing it for the sake of the country to move forward .
Your Name (required):Special Black
If the country is joining a certain grouping it has to follow certain principles. Now we are joinning the Commonwealth and the international community we have to follow that. Hardliners may try to disturb but this is the reality. If Chamisa refuses he will do it at his own peril because he will be revealling his true colours before the rest of the world. This is not for the advantage of individuals but the majority of this country. Some want people to live in a confused situation so that they deal in forex.
Anonymous
couldnt say it better. i guess the common denominator is about emancipation of the majority
mthreezero
Politics dzakaoma. Nero akanyararidza Biti ne deputy chairmanship yeku party. Kunyarara to the extend yekunyara kubudikira pamberi pavaiita noise ku parly during SONA proceedings.
Soon Nero achanyararidzwa na ED tombokangwanwa politics around 2022 panotanga preps for 2023 elections.
Ed, Nero, Biti etc knows kuti pa politics ndopane kudya kwawo and they know when to fight, pretend to fight, work together, etc. Nhamo ine vana we Zimbabwe (a few though) who live politics for no gain at all kungoshandiswa nekungo hakira without a proper reason.
Tomboti Nero accepts ED’s offer, Nero’s coffers will be filled ko edu tinongo mberereka tichi shandiswa.
Some may wonder why l chose to say its a few Zimbos who are ready to be used and sacrificed for others’ political gains. Most Zimbos educated or not once they achieve something of material value, education, etc they choose to guard their achievements ndosaka panonzi handei kutown kuno marcher kunoenda vashoma those vanoti takafa kare becoz they have nothing to lose. Koenda vaye.
My aim haisi yekukunyombai imi makadaro but kukudzorai becoz ist nevre to late to achieve in life imboteereraiwo history dzevamwe morega kurasa tariro to the extend yekunofira vana wevamwe kuti vadye.
Gata Mukwidzausinamateru
Comment…Pahukama hwavo. Chamisa anditi wakataura nezvefree education kuPrimary. Vanhuwe, bato rinokwikwidza rinopinda muParamende kuUK rakatungamirirwa nemutungamiri waro. Asi hazvirevi kupera kwaro. Dayi zviriizvo kuUK kungadayi kusina mapato maviri, ariiwo anehutungamiri hweBhiriteni. Zvinhu izvi zvagara zvanga zvakarongwa, paya musi wa5 Ndira 2018 ;kumba kwaMorgan Tsvangirai. Pavakasanga vari vatatu. Isu vatsigiri tisu tingori miskwe chete. Ndozvinoita zvematongerwo enyika izvozvo. Mayifunga kuti Emasoni wayienda asingakwane PAMUDYA NDIGERE wemutungamiri wenyika nekusapedza TERM. Hazvayiita izvozvo. Tose tinoziva kuti Mutungamiri awane MUDYA NDIGERE anofanirwa kupedza makore mashanu ari Mutungamiri. Kana ndimiwo, ndiyani
angada kubva pabasa asina MUDYA NDIGERE? Gadzirisayi Bumbiro reMutemo. Kana iyewo Nerisoni ahatodiwo. Kana iniwo handidi dayi ndayivewo. Zvakagara Zvarongwa Izvi Kare.
JOE
The survival of Zimbabwe is more important than the survival of MDC.
mmm
Comment…lf u dont have anything to say shut up guyz.Ed has 2many bootlikers..After elections everything in zim has gone bad to worse.All u are concerned about Chamisa gona take the money.You mean u are happy with this situation in our motherland
edisedi muzira
Hey boy Chamisa, there is nothing to weigh here! This is a golden opportunity coming in a silver platter.I bet you will not turn down the offer.
STOKONONZI
Chamisa will sleep with anyone anywhere any how. He is a sellout, with his hoard of screaming supporters wailing for him not to join ED he will go ahead all the same. A washed up sellout.
Kambiri
THIS IS POSITIVE FOR THE COUNTRY IF CHAMISA COMES TO THE PARTY. ONCE ZIMBABWE GOES ON A GROWTH TRAJECTORY THE VOTER WILL APPRECIATE THE ROLE THAT CHAMISA WOULD HAVE PLAYED IN BRINGING LIFE TO THE ECONOMY. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE THE BEGINNING OF ALTERNATIVE PARTY IN POWER EVERY FIVE YEARS OR TEN AS IN UK WHERE YOU HAVE LABOUR OR CONSERVATIVES, IN USA WHERE ITS EITHER DEMOCRATS OR RUPUBLICANS. GO CHAMISA GO!! HEZVO UKO – ZIMBABWE PFEEE. GOOD MOVE BY ED.
ishal
Comment…Go chamisa go we luv u bcoz you are th only one who put people first
Anonymous
team tikada zvekutevedzera vaviri ava ED AND NERO tofa nenzara coz wthr CHAMISA apinda muParliament or not paari patori bhoo, majority is suffering …wat we want now ndezvekuti zvinhu zvifambe kana GNU iriyo ichaita zviite then be it
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Seriously, Chamisa lost the election and wants a GNU, for what? Even in a soccer match not all teams who lose do so without scoring. Losing 3-0 is as bad as losing 3-2. The elections were almost a draw which leads to a GNU but indeed Chamisa lost by small margin. It does not warrant a GNU or re-run. Claiming to be a saviour of the people once in power is treason to our nation. A true saviour saves from wherever they are. Please be patriotic and faithful to your nation Cde Chamisa not to want to be president first in order to condemn sanctions. We are the voters and looking at you closely.
Im waiting for the day when Cristiano Ronaldo rejects any other result but victory for Juventus because he’s world’s best.
tha
Save us President Chamisa.
Anonymous
Comment…Go Nero,go Save us our Savior It’s good for our motherland
Patrick Guramatunhu
Chamisa, you are corrupt, incompetent and a sell-out; we all know that so why bother waste our time with your stupid demands for reforms. You and your fellow MDC friends were in the GNU for five years and you failed to get even one democratic reform implemented. Not one!
Any reform demands you make Mnangagwa will agree to, knowing that the minute you get the keys to the ministerial limo you will have forgotten them completely!
For your own information, not that you understand anything, Mnangagwa is illegitimate because he rigged the elections, it is the people of Zimbabwe in a free, fair and credible elections who can grant legitimacy and not you. Your joining Zanu PF on the gravy train does not lift the stigma of illegitimacy on the regime!
Chiredzi UMP
Comment…Kuno kwahiyi apa naPatrick Guranatunhu? Chakawuya nongaravaka mhanduwe weye ndanzwaba tsanangudzo dzavo.