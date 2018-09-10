Highlanders boss blockbuster

HIGHLANDERS… (1)3

DYNAMOS……… 0

HIGHLANDERS continued to claim the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League bragging rights over Dynamos after executing a classy performance to complete a double over their perennial rivals at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Tafadzwa Sibanda scored the opener as early as the 13th minute with a flashing header from a Nigel Makumbe corner-kick, netting his first for the Bulawayo giants since he came on board in mid-season.

Then skipper Gabriel Nyoni made sure his birthday celebrations would not be spoiled, getting the second nine minutes before full time, sending Highlanders fans into a delirium.

It was Nyoni’s third goal in as many matches after he scored in the two last defeats to Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars, taking his tally to five.

Nyoni provided the assist three minutes into optional time for substitute Newman Sianchali, who blasted the ball into the roof of the nets from inside the box beating a bemused Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

That win took Highlanders to 39 points — at par with Caps United.

Coach Madinda Ndlovu gave the thumbs up to his boys for the brilliant performance, especially after suffering two consecutive defeats at Barbourfields.

“It’s one of those games in which my boys came to the party. It is a day where the boys really wanted to play football. But both teams played well. Dynamos had their brilliant moments as well,” Ndlovu said.

With Dynamos head coach Lloyd Mutasa away with the Warriors in Congo Brazzaville, his assistant Joseph Takaringofa’s charges ended in a disappointing way.

“We were our worst enemies. We conceded silly goals. I was especially disappointed with the third goal; at this level of the game you can’t be teaching players positional discipline. It’s a very big loss. We were hoping for a win, unfortunately there are three results in football. Highlanders played well,” Takaringofa said.

Highlanders dominated the first half, playing at will with the Dynamos midfield in sixes and sevens and could have scored eight minutes into the game, but Nigel Makumbe sent his free-kick straight into the hands of Chinani.

Sibanda’s curler on the 42nd minute was saved by an alert Chinani.

Dynamos also had their moments, but Kudakwashe Kumwala missed a good opportunity on the 17th minute, with only goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda to beat after he dispossessed Highlanders defenders.

Right-back Peace Makaha had a good game, overlapping and giving Bosso anxious moments.

The Dynamos- midfield improved in the second half after the coming in of Brett Amidu, but they could not get a goal.

Highlanders could have scored three more goals after the breather from Adrian Silla and Nyoni, but Chinani rescued Dynamos.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, M Ndlovu, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, A Silla, G Nyoni, B Banda, T Sibanda, D Khumalo, N Makumbe (N Sianchali 79′)

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Makaha, O Mushure, P Dube, J Tigere, B Moyo, G Saunyama, M Mukumba (B Amidu 54′), K Kumwala, Q Kangadzi (E Mandiranga 63′), D Mukamba (P Mutasa 76′)