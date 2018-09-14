Folau shunted out to wing for Wallabies

BUENOS AIRES — Israel Folau will start a test on the wing for the first time in five years against Argentina tomorrow after coach Michael Cheika retained Dane Haylett-Petty at fullback for the Rugby Championship clash on the Gold Coast.

Reuters

The former rugby league international, who played the first five of his 66 tests on the wing before switching to fullback in 2013, returns after missing a loss to New Zealand and last week’s 23-18 victory over South Africa with an ankle injury.

“I think Dane’s played pretty well at fullback and I’d like to give him an opportunity to have another go,” Cheika told reporters in Queensland.

“Israel, first game back, just a slightly different look … we can set up a few things for him in that position and give it a go.

I think everybody knows how highly I regard (Folau) at 15 and I’m sure he’ll want to get that jersey back … it’s just something different, see how we go…”

David Pocock also returns to the back row at number eight having missed the win over the Springboks with a neck injury, one of three players along with Folau and lock Adam Coleman forced to withdraw after Cheika named his side.

Coleman, who pulled out to be at the birth of his first child, returns on the bench with Izack Rodda keeping his place in the starting second row with Rory Arnold. —