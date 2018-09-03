Flair showcase as Zim fashion week ends in style

ORGANISERS of the Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) have expressed satisfaction with the level of talent exhibited at this year’s edition of the three-day fashion extravaganza that ended on Saturday at The Space in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The event, which made a return after a two-year sabbatical, was running under the theme #TheRebirth As a Representation of Life, Eternity and Continuity.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, event spokesperson Makhotso Simone urged local designers to remain focused as they had the potential to make it on the international stage.

“There are fantastic designers in Zimbabwe and Fashion Week is about promoting our creativity and designers, exposing everyone to the international stage. They must, however, work on marketing and branding, which is one area where I noticed that designers were failing,” she said.

“Our designers must utilise technology like social media to market their brands, as one can get noticed as the image is everything, so they have to know how to sell their brands to the world.”

The ZFW programme was designed to host five shows per day, with the exhibitions opening at 5pm and ending at 10pm. There were also several workshops for the young as well as established designers, and these were conducted during the course of the event.

The workshops were, however, not only limited to fashion and clothes-making, as they also encompass a bevy of both local and international models who graced the runway.

Among the international guests and designers that participated at the fashion extravaganza were New York-based designer Evelyn Lambert, photographer Louise Phillippe De Gagoue, designer and stylist Mickey Freeman, designer Antoinette Marie as well as South Africa’s Andiswa Maxiwa.