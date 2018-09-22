Five perish in kombi accident

FIVE people died and 17 others were seriously injured yesterday when an overloaded commuter omnibus they were travelling in, overturned at the 32-kilometre peg along the Mazowe-Centenary Highway.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that four people died on the spot at Tsatse River, Concession while one juvenile died upon admission to Mvurwi Hospital when a speeding Toyota Hiace they were travelling in overturned,” Masikati said.

Three of the deceased are female and two are males. Five passengers were seriously injured, including the driver and were rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. Eight other passengers are admitted to Mvurwi Hospital while four are being treated at Concession Hospital.

“The accident was as a result of overloading and speeding since it had 22 passengers on board. The driver lost control at a steep curve and it overturned, killing innocent souls in the process,” Masikati said.

The accident comes a week after another fatal accident involving a Toyota Wish which overturned and killed four people at the 49-kilometre peg along Mazowe-Centenary Highway.

“As the police we are worried about motorists who do not take heed of our messages not to speed and overload. Just a week ago, we lost four people from speeding and overloading so we continue to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road,” Masikati said.