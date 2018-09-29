ED must commit to rooting out corruption

AS Zimbabwe battles to turn the corner following over three decades of rot in both the public and private sectors, it is important to draw lessons from other countries that have implemented international best practices that have boosted their economic performances — such as doing all it takes to uproot corruption.

Editorial

With President Emmerson Mnangagwa appearing to be keen on learning from other countries, one of our closest neighbours, Botswana — reputed to be the least corrupt country in Africa by Transparency International (TI) — it is essential that we learn from them how best to extricate Zimbabwe from the vicious jaws of corruption.

It is beyond dispute that unbridled corruption has been a major contributor to the country’s economic collapse over many years of political patronage and dealing with corruption with kid gloves.

Former Botswana President Ian Khama, who addressed the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI)’s annual congress in Bulawayo on Thursday, was generous with some free advice to Zimbabwe, which has remained stuck in the hellhole of underdevelopment and economic hardships despite a wealth of natural resources, among them minerals, land and wildlife, which seem to have done nothing to develop the country.

Just like Khama highlighted, it is essential for Mnangagwa’s government to seriously deal with issues of public tenders which have been used to line the pockets of some powerful fat cats over the years. The need to have independent bodies handling these kinds of issues cannot be over-emphasised.

These are some of the low-hanging fruits that Mnangagwa needs to thrash out if he is to win over those sceptical about his government’s ability to take Zimbabwe over the hill after so many years of hardship, international isolation, massive suffering and economic collapse.

It is a shame that Zimbabwe was ranked 157 out of 185 on the World Corruption Index released recently by TI and there is urgent need to establish a new culture of honesty and openness if we are to turn the corner as a country.

There is need for whistle-blower hotlines across the board so that all cases of corruption are reported and dealt with swiftly and efficiently to send a bold message to would-be perpetrators of corruption.

It is critical for us as a nation to ponder on Khama’s sentiments on how Botswana’s relentless and hugely successful fight against corruption has immensely contributed to that country’s economic growth. This is a trajectory that we need to update as our rhetoric moves to action on the ground.