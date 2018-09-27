DeMbare drowning

Dynamos . . . . . . . . 0

Bulawayo CHIEFS . . . . 0

EACH step forward they make is followed by another step backwards.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Dynamos went into their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Bulawayo Chiefs two points above the relegation zone, but despite picking up a point, they ended the day just a point above the drop zone despite climbing one place up the ladder.

The Glamour Boys needed a win here, but they continue to struggle to extricate themselves from the complex situation of the relegation threats.

Some of their relegation rivals managed to make the most of home advantage to take all three points which meant a draw was a bad result for Lloyd Mutasa’s side.

Their next match is against championship chasing FC Platinum and considering that fact, they ill-afforded to drop any points yesterday.

Desperate to pull away from the relegation matrix, Dynamos started off showing a lot of verve with Denver Mukamba, who has been handed the arm band threatening often in the attacking third.

But Bulawayo Chiefs had a penalty appeal waved off by referee Lazarus Dirwai on 27 minutes after Pakamani Dube handled the ball in the box.

In the second half, the home team came close on 46 minutes when Kingston Nkatha was set up by Mukamba only to blaze the effort over the bar.

Two minutes later, Mukamba could have found the back of the net, but his low shot went just wide.

Still the visitors didn’t show any respect for their more illustrious opponents as they launched some raids with Chrispen Machisi coming close three minutes from full time.

Mutasa was happy with the point gained, but bemoaned the lack of goals. “I think we defended well, but we didn’t create chances as we would have wanted, hence we couldn’t score.

It was a difficult match considering we are in the same situation (relegation threats) and usually you don’t want to give advantage to your rival. So if you can’t win, it’s better to get a point. We are facing FC Platinum, another strong side again,” he said.

On the other hand the visitors’ mentor Gathly Chipuka was happy to collect a point, but insisted he would have wanted maximum points. “If you look at the formation, we played offensively and we wanted three points, a point is still okay as it keeps us above the relegation zone,” he said.