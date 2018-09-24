Coventry proposes open door policy

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry has proposed an open door policy as she meets with stakeholders to canvass for ideas and solutions to problems bedevilling the various sectors under her ministry.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist was speaking at a Youth Power Praise (YPP) mentorship programme that was part of the two- day gospel music festival, Call to Worship, which began on Friday night at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Coventry said she believed in teamwork and would have “an open book policy” which will see her having conversations with stakeholders from the youth, sport and arts sectors.

“Teamwork makes the dream work. I think that people have to come together and share their thoughts and ideas and create a plan that we all believe in, so that is what we will be doing for the next few weeks. People and organisations should come and share their ideas, not just the challenges, but ideas,” she said.

Coventry — an internationally acclaimed swimming champion who was among the surprise entries in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new Cabinet — shared her life story to motivate young people who attended the music fiesta.

She said success was not just about bagging medals, but being the best that one could be and flying the country’s flag high.

Among other high-profile guests at the concert were Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo, banker and entrepreneur Nigel Chanakira and Econet Wireless finance director Roy Chimanikire.

The festival, which was also attended by entertainers including dancehall artiste Nutty O, beat boxer Pro Beats, Shekinah Glory Choir, Youth Power Praise band and Northside Crew, ran under the theme Created for His Glory.

Performers including Mkhululi Bhebhe, Janet Manyowa, Dudu Manhenga, Pastor G, Thembalami, Psalmist Josh Kays, Bonnie Deuschle, Prince Mafukidze and former Joyous Celebration member, Angelic, put up polished acts as they churned out popular sing-along songs.

The interdenominational gospel music concert is a praise and worship extravaganza held annually, attracting as many as 15 000 worshippers.

Founded by Pastor Philip and Charlotte Pike about 10 years ago, the gospel fete has received support from various churches and church leaders across the country.