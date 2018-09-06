Cop in pangolin case takes bail bid to High Court

THE bail application hearing of a police officer and two of his accomplices who were found in possession of a pangolin worth $5 000 is set to be heard in the High Court in Harare today.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Judah Nyandoro (56), Simon Nyadundu (23) and Weedmore Kadhoro (35) who is a police officer had previously appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who remanded them in custody.

However, the trio through their lawyer Farai Matinhure from Gonese and Ndlovu legal practitioners, last week applied for bail at the High Court and were told that the State was not yet ready to hear the case.

Matinhure told NewsDay yesterday that he was hopeful that their bail application was going to sail through.

“The accused persons filed for bail application and the matter was set down for hearing. The State was not ready and they did not file the response and the matter was postponed to the 6th of September (today), he said.

It is the State’s case that on August 22, the complainant Enias Saungweme from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority received a tip-off that the accused persons were in possession of a pangolin.

Prosecutor Karombe told the court that Saungweme teamed up with police officers and proceeded to Hauna shopping centre where they met Nyadundu and Kadhoro, who informed them that the pangolin was in Mandeya village.

They later allegedly met Nyandoro, who was in possession of the pangolin. The complainant told the accused persons that he was interested in buying the pangolin, while claiming his partner who was in Mutare would pay for the endangered animal spicies.

They were intercepted in Mutare central business district by Detective Assistant Inspector Mashizha and Detective Inspector Paradza who upon searching the vehicle allegedly found the pangolin.