Choppies launches inaugural promotion dubbed ‘Big Birthday’

ZIMBABWE’S fastest growing retail firm, Choppies Supermarkets, has launched its inaugural promotion dubbed Big Birthday Promotion, in which various prizes, including cash amounting to $15 000, are going to be won by lucky shoppers.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The promotion, which started yesterday, will run until December 31, 2018 as the retail giant seeks to show appreciation to its loyal customers.

The draw will be held in January 2019.

To enter the promotion, one has to buy products worth $5 or more at any of the Choppies branches around the country, fill in the till slip with contact details, customer name, complete the slogan and then drop the slip inside the bucket.

Choppies Zimbabwe marketing co-ordinator Lindsey Ndlovu said the promotion was rebranded from Save Big and Drive to Big Birthday.

“So this is the inaugural promotion. This year, instead of cars, we are giving away money, the grand prize being

$15 000 and we have got 11 by $10 000 and 11 by $5 000. There will be consolation prizes of fridges, television sets and mobile phones,” she said.

“It’s just a way of giving back to our customers. We just want to say thank you for supporting us and just come and buy in store and walk away with $15 000 or more. Let’s change each other’s lives.”

Ndlovu said Choppies was ready to meet consumer needs and had capacity to gain more market share.

The retail giant, whose local headquarters are in Bulawayo, has in recent years intensified its operations by opening branches across the country in areas including Gwanda, Gweru, Gokwe, Harare, Chitungwiza, Bindura and Mutare.

Currently, the retail group has 35 branches across the country and expects to continue spreading its tentacles.

It operates 125 outlets in southern Africa, 72 stores in Botswana and 35 in South Africa.

It plans to open 50 outlets in Zimbabwe in the medium-term.

The retail chain, employing over 2 000 workers in Zimbabwe, is a subsidiary of the Botswana and Johannesburg-listed regional retail group.

It uses a robust business model anchored on good customer care and affordable pricing of its products.

Choppies has become a market for dozens of local industry suppliers including small-to-medium enterprises and smallholder farmers.