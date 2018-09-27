Cholera drowns Chibuku competition

THE annual Chibuku Road to Fame competition finals initially scheduled for Saturday at Glamis Arena in Harare have been postponed indefinitely, as organisers responded to the call by the government to halt public gatherings in a bid to contain the spread of the cholera epidemic, which has so far claimed 45 lives.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

A musician whose group was contracted to perform at the finals as guest artistes, told NewsDay Life & Style that they had been informed of the postponement.

“We were advised that we will no longer be performing as guest artistes at the Chibuku Road to Fame national competition this Saturday, as the organisers and the sponsors have decided to heed the government call on the ban of gatherings,” he said.

Contacted for comment, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) communications manager Catherine Mthombeni referred all questions to the sponsors.

Delta Beverages corporate affairs executive Patricia Murambinda yesterday promised to respond to questions sent by NewsDay Life & Style, but had not done so by the time of going to print.

Chibuku Road to Fame music talent showcase is one of the longest running grassroots talent identification initiatives in the country, sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand, in partnership with the NACZ.

At the competition’s national finals, 10 provincial champions will battle for honours where the ultimate winner will pocket $7 000 plus a recording contract and a trip to China, while the first and second runners-up will pocket $5 000 and $3 000, respectively.

This year’s edition will see some of the finalists for the first time sharing the stage with musicians, including Winky D, Shinsoman, Killer T, ExQ and Jah

Signal.