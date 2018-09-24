Chitungwiza fashion show on cards

FASHION enthusiasts, particularly those drawn from Chitungwiza, are set to showcase their designs at the inaugural Arise Chitungwiza Fashion Show slated for Saturday at Junction 24.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

One of the organisers, Chiyedza Mutekeri told NewsDay Life & Style, that the show was meant to promote local unsung designers and bring Chitungwiza into the limelight.

“We named it Arise Chitungwiza because we believe that it’s a new dawn for Chitungwiza. Being host to designers drawn from Mash West, Midlands and Harare it is time for the dormitory town to shine. It also presents designers an opportunity to rise. It was created to provide exposure to upcoming designers and expand their market place,” she said.

Mutekeri said although the fashion extravaganza was initially targeted at Chitungwiza, they had also roped in other interested designers from outside the dormitory town.

She said the event, which was initially scheduled to take place at Nyamutamba Hotel, was later moved to Junction 24 along Seke Road.

“It’s now taking place at Junction 24 in the afternoon. Fashion lovers out there, join us and be part of this red carpet event and have photoshoots. Designers will showcase their designs and some upcoming artistes will give live music performances,” she said.

Mutekeri revealed that planning for the event wasn’t easy due to lack of sponsorship.

“It wasn’t easy planning for this occasion because we had to fork out money from our pockets. Although we received no sponsorship, I am happy that we managed to plan well for this day,” she said.

Marshal “Keen” Nhemachena, Walter “Shayne” Chombe, Alexander “Lex” Mugove Tundu and Tblakes, are the upcoming musicians who will perform on that day.