Chitembwe happy with Caps’ progress

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressed satisfaction with the way his side has performed in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League so far after seeing the Green Machine beat Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Harare giants sit on position four on the log-table with 42 points after the away win over the Gamecocks with 11 wins, nine draws and five defeats ahead of the home game against struggling Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Joel Ngodzo and Wisdom Mutasa were on target against Chicken Inn.

Chitembwe said since winning the league title in 2016, Caps United have lost more than a dozen players and in the circumstances, he believes the current squad has done well.

“It has been a very good season as far as I concerned.

It depends from which angle you looking from.

We are a club that is in transition and for a club in that state to perform the way we are doing, I am very happy.

In the last two years we lost more than 12 players; so that in itself and having a team that is as competitive as the one we have it can only give you satisfaction that there must be something that you are doing right,” Chitembwe said.

Some of the influential players that Caps United lost include goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, Abbas Amidu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Dominic Chungwa, Tafadzwa Rusike, Devon Chafa and Phenias Bhamusi.

This year they have seen the return of Method Mwanjali and have been joined by Milton Ncube and Mitchelle Katsvairo among others.

With a possible 27 points to play for before the end of the season, on paper Caps United can still fight for the championship as 17 points separates them from log-leaders FC Platinum.

“Our objectives have always been the same; to win all matches and be very competitive.

These are our primary objectives and I am very happy today (Wednesday) we achieved that,” Chitembwe said.

Caps United are five points behind third-placed Chicken Inn, who are away to relegation candidates Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.