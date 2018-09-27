Chidzambga names 23-member squad for DRC ties

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga has named a 23-member squad ahead of back-to-back Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo on October 13 and 16.

By Kevin Mapasure

The first match will be played in DR Congo while the return leg will be played in Harare, with both matches kicking off at 7pm.

Chidzambga has gone largely with the players that he took to Congo-Brazaville, where they returned with a point.

Notable changes see the return of Marvelous Nakamba in the squad after he missed the last match owing to a knee injury.

Nakamba has not featured for his team so far this season, but is reported to have resumed full training and should be back in action for Club Brugge before the Warriors’ tie.

Czech Republic-based defender Costa Nhamoinesu is missing from the squad despite having returned from an injury lay-off and has been featuring regularly for Sparta Prague.

Zifa expect to have regularised Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa’s documentation and Chidzambga has once again included the right back in the squad.

Ovidy Karuru, who also missed the last match through injury, has been recalled as has Yadah forward Leeroy Mavunga, who was on a trial stint in Portugal when the Warriors played Congo-Brazaville.

Nothing has changed in the forward line, where Anderlecht’s Knowledge Musona, Kaizer Chief’s Khama Billiat, Supersport’s Evans Rusike as well as Talent Chawapiwa and Knox Mutizwa, who are both based in South Africa, have all retained their places in the squad.

Squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Donovan Benard (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs)

Defenders: Divine Lunga ( Golden Arrows), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Tapiwa Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Eric Chipeta (Cape Umoya United) Byron Madzokere ( Yadah Stars)

Midfieders: Marshal Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge)

Strikers: Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka), Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows)