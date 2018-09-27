Chamisa’s Conundrum: To take or leave ED’s offer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new charm offensive to woo his rival by creating a formal “office of the leader of the opposition” leaves MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa navigating potentially the most treacherous terrain of his nascent political career.
Editorial
So far, his response and that of his and the party spokesperson show that Chamisa could be suffering the indecision of a step child – if he washes, he is wasting water and soap, if he doesn’, he is dirty.
Mnangagwa has dangled a carrot, and the youthful opposition leader is right to view this rather unusual and suspicious offer – as more like a double-edged sword.
If Chamisa decides to accept Mnangagwa’s offer, he risks being described by a contingent of his hardline followers as having sold out, and will face a daunting task at the party’s upcoming elective congress next year. If he decides to decline the offer, he risks being described as immature and retrogressive by the millions of impoverished Zimbabweans who wish to see an end to the political polarisation that has characterised the country’s political landscape.
But acceptance indicates that Chamisa acknowledges Mnangagwa’s victory in the July 30 elections. He would also lose the big stick of illegitimacy that he has used to beat Mnangagwa at every opportunity.
Mnangagwa desperately needs legitimacy to make his ‘big bang’ economic plan work and unlock foreign capital to the southern African country that had become a pariah under former President Robert Mugabe. He has staked his political future on reviving Zimbabwe’s moribund economy, getting the youth to work again and making the country a middle class economy by 2030.
Zanu PF has already set the agenda, propagating the view that the office of the opposition leader will allow greater inclusivity in the running of the country and allow progressive “checks-and-balances” in the administrative architecture.
Is the offer being made in good faith, is the question no one seems able to answer. This is because throughout his political career, and by his own account, Mnangagwa is very calculating, displaying the patience of a crocodile and striking when the time is just right, earning him the moniker “Ngwena”.
Not many would have taken on the political chess master that is Robert Mugabe and won. The late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai was one of the most astute politicians this country has ever produced, but even at his best he could not play at Mugabe’s level. Mnangagwa, albeit with the help of the military, took Mugabe on and lived not only to tell the tale, but to lord over him too.
Lessons from the inclusive government of 2009-2013 show that for Zanu PF, retaining power is the paramount objective. At the same time, if he stays on the sidelines of national politics, Chamisa risks falling out of national consciousness and make the task of unseating Mnangagwa and Zanu PF much more difficult in 2023.
So Chamisa is caught in the jaws of the crocodile. His next move will determine just how good a swimmer he is.
truth
The desire for change and better lives for Zimbabweans is far greater than Chamisa as a person, no matter what he does or doesn’t do in the forthcoming years we will always vote for mdc at the next election, mdc as a party will never become irrelevant anytime soon
mukovhe wa tshilidzi
a very private matter for chamisa indeed nothing to do with the country
santsho
Its high time Zimbabweans bury the hatchet and every Zimbabwean stands up to be counted for the better times to come for us all. We have suffered a lot and if we move in one accord we shall prosper regardless who won or lost the 2018 elections.
WaGororo
If indeed the offer is for the greater good of the people of Zimbabwe, then go for it but Mr President (Chamisa), please weigh,weigh and re-weigh before swallowing. Proper ,genuine and conclusive consultations with the party structures MUST be done before inking of any deal,please.Experience of the 2008-2013 GNU must guide you.
Infact,if ever any deal is to come out, please
a)have clear spelt out conditions,
b)put time lines,
c) ensure the timelines are met and
d) ACT
VHAT
By accepting the offer, CHAMISA will be clearly legitimising an illegetimate Presesident Mnangagwa which he is against. However, for the love of people, for the love of the 2,6 million voters, for the love of poor Nerorists and Pfeerorists, Unity Unity and peace is the to go. At this point in juncture lets be inclusive in ideas so that our country is freed from this economic melt down.
Mike
Chamisa can be the leader of the opposition in Parliament now, but that doesn’t mean he will hold that title forever. A bigger opposition party can sprout up now and dethrone the young man and his alliance, He might become president of the the ruling party even. The idea is to have accountability within state politics and institutions therefore the need to have the leader of the main opposition recognised within the constitution.
Why do we personalise issues of institutions in Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe is bigger than Mnagagwa, Chamisa or any other person who thinks they deserve to be. Lets take positive ideas and leave negative feelings..