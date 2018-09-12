Chamisa ‘plans mock swearing-in ceremony’

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa may take a mock presidential oath on Saturday, news agency Reuters quotes his spokesman as saying.
Nkululeko Sibanda said: “We will do everything that resembles an inauguration but everything will be within the law.”
Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi said the government would not allow “anarchy”.
“Any attempt to de-legitimise government will not be tolerated and those bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly,” Mr Mutodi wrote on his official Twitter page.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa won 50.7% of the vote, compared to 44.3% for Mr Chamisa in the 30 July election.
Mr Chamisa’s subsequent legal challenge was dismissed by Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court.
However, he has maintained that he was cheated out of victory by the electoral commission.
The plan for a mock inauguration has drawn comparisons to one taken by Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga in January.
He took an oath as “the people’s president” before his supporters in a park in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, following a contentious election in 2017.
Mr Odinga and his political nemesis President Uhuru Kenyatta later called a truce and resolved to work together.
BHIBHO
Why waste money on an expensive childish charade instead of supplying clean water to people who voted for you in Harare who are dying of cholera?
Chihota
Mahumbwe ndonaaziva and ndakamatamba. Kuridza Ngoma nedemo wakagara papfumo.
Order
The title should read, “Delusions of Grandeur by the Movement of Delusional Complainers Alliance”.
Please spare us these childish games when we need men to stand up and make positive contributions in the face of a Cholera outbreak in some of our localities. Where are the City Council voices and all those duly elected officials? May the real men in this outfit please stand up and be counted.
Anonymous
Comment…Mdc needs a mature and stable leader like Mudzuri or Mwanzora who will give confidence to locals and the outstide world kwete mahumbwe aPastor Nelson Chamisa.
g40
isu tikumugadza chamisa imi necholera yenyu itai zvamunoda
mthreezero
G4o remember the MDC Alliance run councils should take much of the blame on the cholera issue.
They have a mandate of service delivery but they are so blinded by politics that they have forgotten their duties.
I know will be tempted to argue that city councils are owed like what they always sing. Where ever there is revenue collection there is bound to be arrears but your so loved Chamisa’s city fathers choose to tell us that we are owed so much and they never bother to tell us how much they manged to collect in terms of revenue.
If you are one of the residents who pay rates pane day rawakambosvika ku kanzuru uchida kubhadhara ukawana kuisina kana que?
chimuti
president mnangagwa ndivo vaka winner ngavaone zvecholera not kutaura mahumbwe aya iwe dofo ,
Tisu tiri kuda kuti agadzwe why are you westing your time tell us stupid ,itai imimi zvamakavimbisa bvai kumhepo
Manginde
Westing? Really! Zvakaoma apa kwaakutotaurira vamwe kuti stupid forgetting kuti ndimi muna Councillor, MP and the Mayor all who have direct responsibility over that area
mthreezero
Should l say like nero like chimuti…… day dreamers
KG
Comment…Ummmmmmmmm!!! Ini andisi muporofita kana n’anga
asi ndirikuwona izvi zvisiri kuzoitika, nekuti vanhu vachatotadza nekuungana chaiko panzvimbo pachada kuitirwa izvi. Zvisineyi, “ZVIUYA ZVIRIMBERI.” Kwedu tinoti, “FARE-FARE TINDIKE.” Pamwe toti, “KUPUPA KWEVAKAFA, KUBVIRA KWEZVIPOKO ZVISINGAPISE SORA.” Pamwe pacho toti, “KUVARAIDZA NGUVA KUTEYA NZOU NERIWA.” Vamwewo voti, “ZVIRO ZVIYEDZWA CHEMBERE YEKWACHIVI YAKABIKA MABWE IKANWA MUTO.” Regayi tiwone kuti, yacho chaiyo ndiyepi apa. Sezvo, ZVIUYA ZVIRIMBERI.
gore
let them play a suicidal game in front of this cholera. Dai yambobata iye Chamisa. He is becoming a nuisance
Mafirakureva
Chimuti wabva waita chimuti chakaora chaicho. It is the duty of both central and local gvts to deal with chorela in harare. Unofunga kuti macouncillor eharare akapindira baa kuzodya mari here?
islamabad
Gupta
Anonymous
kikiki fare fare tindike
Huvhinyi
Saka toti honzeri trouble causer ndiani.? Uyo ati ngatingurei, ngatitambei clean game? Shamhu huru pasi pedenga kudarika dzese, kutadza kuzoziva siyano pakati pe chakanaka nechakaipa, kana kuona chokwadi semanyepo. Izvo zvakazodonhedza Adam na Eva muParadise. Ko idzo shasha dzeongororo isina marara veSTEM makazovakunda after sikuru. Makorokoto makuru chaiwo,
BHIBHO
Munhu uyu anonzi Chamisa akabva nekupi?
Anonymous
Nhai we unozviti g40 newe Chimuti, one question for you two. Kana apedza kuzvigadza humambo, ozodii????? WHATS NEXT FOR HIM????????????????
Tinashe
Mnn guys lets give him a chance cziyr ndiye akuziva kuyi akuda kuzviitirei
Chaurura
Bhibho inda undovhiya mbudzi kana usingazivi Chamisa akatanga 1999 kuti akabva nekupi. Dai wainda kuzviminda zvawakauraira varungu usina kushandira kkkkk.