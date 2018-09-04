‘Cabinet shouldn’t exceed 18 ministers’

ECONOMIST Gift Mugano said President Emmerson Mnangagwa can only turn around the economy if he has a lean and robust Cabinet of not more that 18 ministers, mostly technocrats.
This came as MPs will be sworn-in tomorrow, after which Mnangagwa will announce his Cabinet.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Speaking during a Mass Public Opinion Institute discussion last Thursday, Mugano, who is the executive director of African Economic Development Strategies, said Mnangagwa must avoid appointing lawyers as Finance ministers as they were not good for the job.
“For 38 years, there was no stability in the economy because of politics, and we experienced an economic meltdown when war veterans were paid hefty packages, when Zimbabwe took part in the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the land reform and the MDC formation in 2000 which brought a lot of fighting with government.”
Mugano said Mnangagwa’s success will depend largely on the calibre of ministers that he will appoint.
“We should have a Minister of Finance who is an economist, not a lawyer because they will not understand what I am talking about.
“From 2009, we had a cumulative trade deficit of $30 billion, and our exports were $2,8 billion and imports $6 billion. We were importing maize through corruption because the price of maize is $390 (a tonne) and politicians were bringing maize from Zambia without doing any farming and selling it at $390.”
He said Zimbabwe performed dismally in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), while countries like Mozambique got $5 billion FDIs annually and Zimbabwe received $250 million.
Mugano said the government was bringing in “Chinese masquerading as investors, yet they opened supermarkets selling slippers”.
“The economy is in intensive care (unit) and what the new government promised was to amend the indigenisation law which they did, reform State enterprises and parastatals, deal with corruption – but nothing has been done, and we hear about investment deals but I checked for evidence and I did not find it. We only see ground- breaking ceremonies for small companies.”
Mugano said there was need for behavioural change in government and an end to corruption and laziness.
“If you see them putting a lawyer as Finance minister, you must know that we are in trouble. There are many economists in Zanu PF and technocrats. There is nothing magical that can be done by someone who is Finance minister, yet he did not study economics,” he said.
Anonymous
you are lost you are not in government let them do what they want
Anonymous
Comment…Ministers are appointed at the pleasure of the president hence its not performance related. The president is free to appoint anybody in any position.
eliasha
nice
Facing Mt Zimbabwe
Iwe Anonymous uri munhu rudziiko you always oppose everything in your favour of ZANU PFuuu that has caused us so much suffering, loss of our pensions, life insurance policies and life savings all going up in smoke in the last 39 years. Zvako kana zvirikukuitira its evidently because of corruption as you are part of the system.
KG
Comment…….Zvisineyi vaMugano vasiri muHurumende, asi mawonero anguwo ndinowona zvavataura zvinemusoro. Hongu dzimwe nguva vanogona kuva munhu arikutsvaka basa muHurumende, asi vapa pfungwa dzakanaka chaizvo. Kungoti iniwo
ndinofunga kuti Mutungamiri wanyika vakaisa Makurukota asingadariki GUMI neSHANU, pasina vatevedzeri kana zvichinge zvakakodzera kusava nevatevedzeri vangagona chose. Ana Mabharani sezvo ndinowona ndivo vane basa guru kuMapazi eHurumende. Uyezve vaMiririri venyika vanoshandira kune dzimwe nyika ngavatapudzwewo.
KG
Zvisineyi vaMugano vasiri muHurumende, asi mawonero anguwo ndinowona zvavataura zvinemusoro. Hongu dzimwe nguva vanogona kuva munhu arikutsvaka basa muHurumende, asi vapa pfungwa dzakanaka chaizvo. Kungoti iniwo
ndinofunga kuti Mutungamiri wanyika vakaisa Makurukota asingadariki GUMI neSHANU, pasina vatevedzeri kana zvichinge zvakakodzera kusava nevatevedzeri vangagona chose. Ana Mabharani sezvo ndinowona ndivo vane basa guru kuMapazi eHurumende. Uyezve vaMiririri venyika vanoshandira kune dzimwe nyika ngavatapudzwewo.
Munya
To support the number of ministers to be appointed, one needs to tell us the criteria they are using so that we debate the view. Mere mention that 18 ministers or less will kick start the economy is not good enough info. We need to know the proposed ministries and why, the ones that should merge and why, etc.
Ralph
Would suggest he does away with deputies coz when the minister is away the deputy never acts in his/her place. Better still, appoint one deputy for two ministries. Food for thought.
Meaky
I if I was president I would have only 7 ministries. These being Ministry of Defence and state security, Ministry of Foreign and Interior affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ministry of Commerce and Finance, Ministry of Transport,Energy and Communication and lastly Ministry of Education, Social Services and Manpower development.
The man
@ meaky bravo well said too many old, tired and clueless beanch warmers in Zanu
Nokuda
Even 18 is a stretch for a poor country with no economy to talk about.15 will be ideal The problem is these leaders do not care at all and therefore expect all sorts of ministers to be appointed, the number could be between 25 and 30.
g40
nhai chii technocrat zvoiita sekunge ndiyo solution nyamba kutaura kwatisina kuswera