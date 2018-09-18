Buladeen exhibition opens at Byo’s NGZ

THE Buladeen exhibition, a creative exchange between Aberdeen and Bulawayo, opened at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in the city on Saturday and will run until November 11.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NGZ assistant curator Cliford Zulu said they had arranged with the group to meet with arts and health professionals at Mpilo and the United Bulawayo hospitals.

“The artists have since created a new arts-in-health collective called BUKA, a Ndebele word which means ‘look at’.

Following a return visit by myself to Aberdeen in 2017, Grampian Hospitals Art Trust invited me to curate an exhibition of work by artists who are beginning to work with staff and patients on creative projects at the Zimbabwean hospitals via the BUKA project,” he said.

“The resulting exhibition, Buladeen, features digital reproductions of original artwork and is a starting point for considering the economical, practical, and environmental elements of showing the work of international artists at The Suttie Arts Space.

It is exciting for us to continue these links to arts in healthcare work in Bulawayo, and this exhibition will hopefully be one of many future exchanges.”

Zulu said Buladeen was held under the auspices of the twinning arrangement between Bulawayo and Aberdeen in Scotland.

He said in 2015, Aberdeen-based writer Shane Strachan was commissioned by Impact, a global maternal health research initiative based at the University of Aberdeen, to write a play titled A Mother’s Journey.