Bride’s father relishes Tuku appearance

THE father of the bride at the Waterfalls wedding where music superstar Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi made a surprise appearance on Saturday says he was overwhelmed by the gesture.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Michael Waziya, whose daughter Mercy tied the knot with Sam Nyahunzvi on Saturday, said the family could never have afforded to bring Tuku to perform at the wedding.

He told NewsDay Life & Style that he could not contain his emotions and broke down — just like the groom and her bride during the wedding — when Tuku indicated his interest to appear at the nuptials.

“I was shocked and it brought me to tears. His (Tuku) gesture is one in a million. We could not have afforded to bring him to the wedding ceremony,” he said.

The bride said she never would have imagined something so huge happening at her wedding.

“Up to now, I can’t believe that Tuku graced our wedding. I was so excited that I could not hold back my tears. I love his music,” she said.

The selfless gesture was part of Tuku’s 66th birthday celebrations.

In a video uploaded by Tuku and the Black Spirits spokesperson, Walter Wanyanya, on his Facebook wall, Sam and Mercy could be seen struggling to hold back their tears as they had not been aware of the arrangement Tuku had with the bride’s father.

“After driving around Highfield the day before, looking for a young couple having a wedding, we finally found one in Waterfalls. We asked for permission to bless the young couple with a free performance as a way for Nzou to celebrate his birthday and also give thanks to those who supported him for many years” Wanyanya wrote.