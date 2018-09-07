Breaking: Mnangagwa announces cabinet

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, flanked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has announced the new cabinet at State House this afternoon.
The 20 cabinet Ministers are as follows:
1. Finance and Economic Development – Professor Mthuli Ncube
2. Defence and War Veterans – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri
3. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – July Moyo
4. Foreign Affairs and International Trade- SB Moyo
5. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Sekesai Nzenza
6. Industry and Commerce – Mangaliso Ndlovu
7. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage- Cain Mathema
8. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development – Amon Murwira
9. Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima
10. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement – Perrance Shiri
11. Mines and Mining Development – Winston Chitando
12. Energy and Power Development – Joram Gumbo
13. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Joel Biggie Matiza
14. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services- Monica Mutsvangwa
15. ICT and Courier Services- Kazembe Kazembe
16. Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Prisca Mupfumira
17. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry
18. Health and Child Care- Obediah Moyo
19. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi
20. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development – Sithembiso Nyoni
Deputy Ministers:
Defence and War Veterans – Victor Matemadanda
Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Jennifer Mhlanga
Public Service , Labour and Social Welfare – Lovemore Matuke
Industry and Commerce – Rajeshakumart Modi
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Michael Madiro
Primary and Secondary Education – Edgar Moyo
Lands, Agriculture , Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement
- Douglass Karoro
- Vangelis Haritatos
Mines and Mining Development – Polite Kambamura
Energy and Power Development – Magna Mudyiwa
Transport and Infrastructural Development – Fortune Chasi
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Energy Mutodi
ICT and Courier Services – Jerifan Muswere
Sport, Arts and Recreation – Yeukai Simbanegavi
Anonymous
A progressive cabinet by any standard…..
Anonymous
Hapana hapana
The Decemberist
at least somechanges it’s wonderful.. now these guys have to work and make change. Well tried ED.
Anonymous
hapana zviripo
Jesus is for the wise!
Some hope in new cabinet
Biggie
A progressive cabinet from a President favouring positive reforms and civil liberties.
ser bealour
THANKS ED. ED means change
Carlton
Kkkkkk hanzi hapana zviripo nemachinja….maida kuti ED abude offside muwane zvekuposta a twitter and facebook ka. This is an excellent cabinet by any standard and if they do their work properly Zimbabwe will surely rise…Keep it up ED apa magona mdara.
Ini zvangu
Well done President ED on giving us a fresh cabinet. This step has made me believe in you, there is hope for us. I especially like Obadiah Moyo and Kirsty Coventry.As a health worker myself I hope Obadiah with his out of the box thinking can transform our health sector the way he did Chitungwiza hospital.
Washie Mwanawashe
This is one of the best cabinet setup in years for Zimbabwe, my favorites being Mthuli Ncube, and Kirsty Coventry. As a nation we should support our leadership to progress. I see great things happening for our nation. Vanoukura havashaikwe, ED thank you you have restored our hopes for a better Zimbabwe.
Anonymous
At least it’s a better government
Vuma
Let, walk to change
Joshua Masvokisi
…Well done your Excellence. This cabinet is going to turnaround the ailing economy
Wellington Nhando
This cabinet on its own gives validity to a process marred by malcontent, bravo ED, BRAVO
TRUTHSAID
Hmm… I am almost lost for words.As an avid MDC supporter I was looking for something to criticize. There is nothing here ! (well with the exception of Gumbo 🙁
This gives me a glimmer of hope. Well done ED !!!
Anonymous
Zvaitwa Mrabwi magona
hoko
Good mudhara watibvisira chembere at least Ana sorojena vashoma this time.
Anonymous
well done president keep gives us fresh hope.zimbabwe is open for bussness you mean it
Anonymous
PaHealth apo aiwa magona Dj Biscuit vanomirara mira.He ask Chitwn residents he is the man.
Toropito
This shuts the door right in the face of the opposition. Itai basa vakomana nevasikana tione kuti Neriseni achapinda nepapi.
Alfa
Thanks President ED a progressive cabinet.
Wevhu
Nation is built through constructive criticism and not thru traditional falling head over heals praise. With regards what his Excellency public input needs and national needs, at least some material criticism on cabinet size and pessistance of our national need for deputy ministers IN OUR NATIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES. I personally mavelled others’ suggested full knowledge of ALL the ministers and deputy ministers. Otherwise several such glossing comments are suspicious and needless. However his Excellency’s good effort stll merits my personal acknowledgement.
Fidza
Welldone Garwe machinja hatina neremuromo. But pliz ED mosiyawo Mthuli aite basa rake kwete kumuvhiringa vhiringa, kana ati mari hapana hapana hatidi kuti akurumidze kurisigner mamutadzisa kuita basa rake
Anonymous
Comment…thank you president for an efficient cabinet
Anonymous
WELL DONE HIS EXCELLENTS THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE EMMERSON MNANGAGWA FOR THIS CABINET .I BELIEVE IN YOU PRESIDENT .THE WILL BE A CHANGE .;;;WE ARE MOVING FORWARD WITH YOU
Ipapo
A good cabinet for the first tym in zim’s history.
Anonymous
Comment…home affairs yadiiko APA
Mukanya
Kudzora Gumbo ari tainted already.
Ishe Marisa
ED…….. FOR A BETTER ZIMBABWE.THANK YOU HIS EXCELLENCE.
Nonalo
Why have so many ministers for such a poor country. No need for all those deputy ministers, just copying mentor Mugabe.