Breaking: Mnangagwa announces cabinet

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, flanked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has announced the new cabinet at State House this afternoon.

The 20 cabinet Ministers are as follows:

1. Finance and Economic Development – Professor Mthuli Ncube

2. Defence and War Veterans – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri

3. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – July Moyo

4. Foreign Affairs and International Trade- SB Moyo

5. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Sekesai Nzenza

6. Industry and Commerce – Mangaliso Ndlovu

7. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage- Cain Mathema

8. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development – Amon Murwira

9. Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima

10. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement – Perrance Shiri

11. Mines and Mining Development – Winston Chitando

12. Energy and Power Development – Joram Gumbo

13. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Joel Biggie Matiza

14. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services- Monica Mutsvangwa

15. ICT and Courier Services- Kazembe Kazembe

16. Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Prisca Mupfumira

17. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry

18. Health and Child Care- Obediah Moyo

19. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi

20. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development – Sithembiso Nyoni

Deputy Ministers:

Defence and War Veterans – Victor Matemadanda

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Jennifer Mhlanga

Public Service , Labour and Social Welfare – Lovemore Matuke

Industry and Commerce – Rajeshakumart Modi

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Michael Madiro

Primary and Secondary Education – Edgar Moyo

Lands, Agriculture , Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement

Douglass Karoro

Vangelis Haritatos

Mines and Mining Development – Polite Kambamura

Energy and Power Development – Magna Mudyiwa

Transport and Infrastructural Development – Fortune Chasi

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Energy Mutodi

ICT and Courier Services – Jerifan Muswere

Sport, Arts and Recreation – Yeukai Simbanegavi