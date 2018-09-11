Bosso shift from Castle to Chibuku

WITH the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title out of reach, Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has indicated he is eyeing to lift the Chibuku Super Cup probably to pacify the multitudes of the Bulawayo giants’ followers who are hungry for silverware.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ndlovu said this just before Highlanders clobbered Dynamos on Sunday after which he insisted that fans should not expect much too soon as the rebuilding project that he has embarked on will start to bear fruits after three years.

Highlanders have been drawn to play Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium in the first round of this year’s edition of the Chibuku Super Cup on the weekend of September 22-23.

“That is where our hope lies now (Chibuku Super Cup). We are going to put everything we have to try and win that cup. It will give a lot of hope to the doubting Thomases because I believe if these boys win some silverware, it will give them the drive,” Ndlovu said.

He was, however, quick to point out that even if they are to win the cup, his youthful side is not yet ready for the African safari.

“If you asked me as an individual, I will be very frank; I have embarked on a project I don’t think it will be ready to participate at that level if we win the Chibuku Super Cup. It’s Africa mind you, it’s not a joke. We don’t have to fool ourselves and say just because we have won the cup, let’s go and participate (in the Caf Confederation Cup). We will just be throwing money down the drain. After three years, I think these boys will be ready to compete at any level,” Ndlovu said.

“This project is not a project in which you expect to get a turnaround without completing a season. This is a project where we have to give enough time to the youngsters. We have got a lot of talent in these boys. It will take some time for these boys to break through. It’s a project that is on-going.

“We gave ourselves a time frame of three years. Just like today, one day we will smile. The same people who were saying there is no team here last week are the same people who are smiling and celebrating today (Sunday). That is what building a team is all about. It needs somebody with a big heart to believe in these youngsters and give them that opportunity,” Ndlovu said.

Highlanders ended Dynamos’ three-match unbeaten run after they had beaten Bulawayo City at BF, played a goalless draw with Yadah at Rufaro and beat ZPC Kariba at the same venue.