Be yourself: Zahara

SOUTH African songbird Zahara has urged local female musicians not to underestimate their talents and accept that only their male counterparts must dominate the showbiz industry.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Mzansi songbird made the remarks in an interview with NewsDay Life &Style on the sidelines of her performance at the Solo Festival on Saturday at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

“It is what I believe I was born to do and that is what I am doing, such that I don’t believe who is dominating in the music industry. It’s only about people underrating their talent (and) as of me, I have never gone to seek for help as I take it back to God, as he is the one who has natured me,” she said.

“They (female artistes) must not try to be like someone, be yourself and that is how I have made my mark. The problem is that everyone is trying to stay relevant and they tended to forget to tell their own story.”

The songbird, who could not rule out a collaboration with the grandee of local music Oliver Mtukudzi, said there was a great chance that the duo could collaborate, describing the latter as a fatherly figure.

“He (Oliver Mtukudzi) is a father to me even, he is such an inspiration that I even started following his works way back, without him knowing that I was following him, it was just a blessing,” she said.

Zahara said she considered herself a successful singer when she impacts on someone’s life and effects change.

“Success is not your material things, to me I feel I am successful if there is someone who comes and say Zahara your song has changed my life, knowing someone is living because of what you did, yes that is being successful,” she said.

At the concert, the Loliwe hitmaker shared the stage with an array of top local artistes, among them Tuku, Silent Nqo, beatboxer Probeatz, Norman Masamba, Hope Masike, Donald Kanyuchi, Sabastain Magacha and Mbeu backed by his Mhodzi Tribe.

Meanwhile off the stage, Tuku honoured one of South Africa’s finest guitarists, Themba Mokoena and local guitarist David Doro, with Life Time Achievement awards for their influence not only in the region, but in Africa.

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso’s wife, Nyadzisayi, was also honoured for the behind the scenes role she plays to make her husband shine.

“Mai Macheso was honoured as someone who makes a star who shines on different platforms. We see Macheso on the stage, we recognise him on different aspects and admire what he does, but there is a woman who does a lot of work behind the scenes for this star to shine,” Mtukudzi’s spokesperson, Walter Wanyanya, said.

“The honour is for the works Mai Macheso does for the star, which we don’t know as she is a star behind the star who is recognised by many, but she does not shine brighter like him (Macheso). So coming from Oliver Mtukudzi based on what his own wife, Daisy, does for him means a lot to her role she plays in the life of the celebrated singer.”

Wanyanya said the festival was now back, maintaining its annual format and promised better and improved future editions.

“It has been a good return of the Solo Festival after a two-year-sabbatical due to various reasons and they will be no slowdowns again,” he said.

“We host this festival in a unique way, where fans come to be treated in an exceptional way that is different from the artiste’s usual shows backed by their bands, as they will be performing solo, with some fans getting the opportunity to join the artistes on the stage.”

Zahara left yesterday alongside Tuku, who will be performing at a festival across the Limpopo.