AMH Conversations: Is Mnangagwa’s dream team up to the task?

After a disputed election, President Emmerson Mnangwagwa has selected his Cabinet, signalling that the country was now moving on.

With a few new faces and some old ones, the question for some is whether the “dream team” is up to the task.

Our host, Rumbidzai Venge discusses the past elections in Zimbabwe. She is joined by, Themba Mliswa, Linda Masarira, Byron Mutingwende and Virginia Muwanikwa.

AMH Chats is a regular series of conversations hosted by Alpha Media Holdings, the publishers of NewsDay, the Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent.