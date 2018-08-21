ZCTU vows to continue fight for democratic institutions

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has vowed to continue with its struggle to make sure the country has institutions that uphold democracy and impartiality in managing the electoral processes.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo (pictured) told Southern Eye recently that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) was not capable of managing free and fair elections.

“For over a period now, Zimbabwe elections have failed to reflect how the people voted. It is no longer about the voters, but those who manage the elections. They choose the winner through unorthodox means, disregarding what the people want. Unfortunately disputed elections render the declared winner unable to attract legitimacy. Without the legitimacy from the Zimbabweans would mean no legitimacy from prospective outside investors,” Moyo said.

Previous disputed and violent polls have seen Zanu PF politicians and some institutions being placed under sanctions, with foreign investors shunning the country. This impacted negatively on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

The labour movement leader said even local investors were going to be skeptical about investing in an environment where their vote does not count. He added that people voted for change and said retaining the status quo meant the usual corruption, maladministration and nepotism.

“While we cannot predict how the current litigation would unfold, people would be verily aggrieved if the status quo remains. But we just shot ourselves in the foot as a country by having this dispute. It is likely to affect how we relate to other countries. If we do not safeguard the vote of our people, how do we assure the investors that their investment is safe? Moyo asked.

This comes after MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa filed a Constitutional Court challenge disputing presidential election results in which Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner.