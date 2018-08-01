ZBC news drummer Vambe dies

RENOWNED drummer Douglas Vambe has died.



He was 76.

Vambe died at Parirenyatwa hospital yesterday after suffering ng a stroke last week.

His daughter, Pamela confirmed on the veteran drummers death.

“It is true, my father is no more. He suffered a stroke last week and we took him to Parirenyatwa. We are saddened by this, we are in mourning,” she said.

Vambe is popularly known for the Jerusarema/Mbende drumbeat that is used as a signature on ZBCTV and radio news bulletin.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Mashonaland east provincial official Chido Erengwi confirmed that they received the sad news on the passing on of Vambe and that she has since visited the home. BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA