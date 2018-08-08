Zanu PF supporter’s hut set ablaze

AN MDC Alliance activist, who last week allegedly torched a Zanu PF supporter’s thatched hut in Watsomba, was yesterday denied bail by Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Oswell James Chitere (35) was remanded in custody to August 20 after he denied the arson charge levelled against him.

It is the State’s case that last Thursday, the complainant’s daughter, Linnet Kagweda (22), who is a Zanu PF supporter, met Chitere at Watsomba business centre.

Chitere allegedly approached Kagweda with the intention of showing her videos of MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, but the Zanu PF activist refused.

Chitere allegedly took offence and threatened to burn down her home.

Kagweda left the accused and went home to inform her mother, Raviro Kagweda (56), about the threat.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court at midnight, the complainant woke up to find her hut on fire.

The hut was allegedly razed to the ground and she lost all the property which was inside.