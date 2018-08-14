Zanu PF lawyers in embarrassing boob

ZANU PF lawyers yesterday made an embarrassing boob when they made a beeline to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to file their response to opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s presidential challenge, only to find that the courts were closed for the public holidays.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Party secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana was caught on camera as he led a team of lawyers to the ConCourt only to be stopped by locked gates as they moved to file their opposing papers.
Mangwana said he had expected the courts to be open because of the urgency of the matter, but found the gates closed and will now only file the papers tomorrow.
“Because of the urgency of this matter, I expected the courts to be open, but unfortunately the court was closed and I understand that because of the holiday. I understand they are just opening on Wednesday morning. So we will file our papers on Wednesday morning,” Mangwana said.
Zanu PF has three days within which to respond to Chamisa’s petition after being served with the court papers last Friday. Chamisa is seeking nullification of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.
“This exposes the Zanu PF legal team to an embarrassing interpretation that they can read the law, they have been making arguments that Chamisa filed his papers out of time because seven days had lapsed, now that they went to court and found the gates locked, I am sure they now know which days the court counts,” said a top lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Zanu PF said it has hired a team of 12 lawyers to defend Mnangagwa’s contested victory.
Mukoma
So apparently Newsday you are the only ones who did not catch that the whole thing was a stunt,, or did you?
MADZIBABA
Apparently Newsday did not not catch the stunt.Put me on the list as well.
tindo
Comment…Oh really? What stunt ? please do enlighten us lesser mortals.
NACIDO RICO
So you expect a country to move forward with pple like these? Shame. They dont even know what a public holiday mean. Whether you bring a leader from the moon or the ocean, as long as he is under Zanu, nothing meaningful will come out. Zanu ndeye mhondi, mbavha, varoyi ne mbwa.
Wamba dia Wamba
ndiko kushanda vanhu makadhakwa,
Eagle
If I had daft lawyers such as these representing me in a case I would start preparing myself for prison even before the trial begins coz there’d be no hope of winning anything kkkkk. Paul Mangwana reportedly drinks too much whisky & was probably drunk as usual
Anonymous
Zanu= mbavha, mhondi, varoyi, imbwa.
Cosmo
They’ll simply blame it on mdc alliance.
chimuti
Comment…Courts sometimes sit outside standard hours if the matter(s) is/are are urgent or of national importance, eg the nomination court operates from 10:00 to 16:00 but will remain open until all candidates have been served, sometimes after midnight. I am not sure if the concourt operates like the ordinary courts which hear cases every working day. I am not a lawyer but just a layman
Anonymous
Zvana Mangwana ndezve mbanje izvi. Lawyer unotadza kuziva kuti Courts dont open on Public Holidays. Kuda kushoresa ZANU ne mbanje dzenyu pano apa
Raymond mawite
Sure imi 12-member team itai mushe. hatidi kuitirwa kunge makaputa mbanje usiku hwese pano apa. Public holiday sure ConCourt yovhura?????
Farai Johnson Nhire
Vana vadiki munonetsa. You already see Chamisa at state house through courts! If wishes were horses, beggers would ride. Mnangagwa munhu MUKURU kuna Chamisa in every sense of the word. Be patient, wait and see for yourself. How can Chamisa accuse Zec of taking sides with Mnangagwa and at the same time boast that they themselves have loyalists within Zec, supplying them with the so called evidence? Who is getting favours from zec here? What else have they been doing with their g4o Zec loyalists? Only time shall tell!
Anonymous
Oooosh
Moyo Chirandu
@Chimuti
Normination court remaining open till everyone is served is the norm everywhere. Even in a supermarket, once you’re in, they cant kick you out when closing time ticks. You’ll have to be served but they won’t remain open for someone who is at home. On courts operation the concourt is different from criminal court. Criminal court may operate weekends so they dont have a backlog of petty criminals eating remand prison sadza all weekend waiting to be bailed out by the magistrate on Monday