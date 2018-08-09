Zanu PF activists accused of attacking opposition supporter

Suspected Zanu PF activists allegedly assaulted an MDC Alliance supporter in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, accusing him of contributing to the ruling party’s loss in the city in last week’s elections.

BY SILAS NKALA

Inashions Mlambo (28) was found lying in a pool of blood along the road between Mzilikazi K and J on Sunday following the brutal attack.

Mlambo said he was waylaid by Zanu PF activists who were putting on their party’s regalia while on his way from Madamara shopping centre.

“I do not know what they used to attack me, but I had to be ferried to Mpilo (Central) Hospital in an ambulance. I was admitted for one day and discharged from hospital on Monday. I am now at home, nursing the injuries,” he said.

Mlambo said he reported the matter to police and was yet to submit affidavits and make a statement as required at law.

But Zanu PF national youth deputy secretary Mabutho Moyo dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign. He said there was no reason why Zanu PF youths would attack losers.

“To point the assault to Zanu PF is very unfortunate and unfounded because, as the ruling party, we are very peaceful. We urge our members to remain calm,” Moyo said.

“So whoever is giving you the information that Zanu PF youth are tormenting people is actually lying. People fight in bars or shebeens and to accuse Zanu PF is a bit unfortunate.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said she had not yet received a report of the incident.