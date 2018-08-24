Woman in court for sex with minor

A SEX-STARVED Mushumbi woman has been arraigned before Guruve magistrate Artwel Sanyatwe facing charges of having sex with a minor.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Faina Bible of Kawanza village under Chief Chitsungo in Mushumbi was not asked to plead to the charge of contravening section 70 of the Criminal Codification Act chapter 9:23.

According to court papers, sometime in January this year, Bible allegedly proposed love to a 14-year-old Form 1 pupil, but the latter turned her down.

The accused reportedly hatched a plan to lure the boy using snacks sometime in February and the boy agreed to Bible’s proposal. The two had unprotected sex several times until the accused fell pregnant.

After the pregnancy, the boy’s parents reported the matter to the police, leading to Bible’s arrest. The matter was remanded to 29 August. Spiwe Makarichi represented the State.

In a related case, Aleck Maruva (20) from Stockburry Farm in Mvurwi appeared before a Guruve magistrate on the charge of having sexual intercourse with a 14- year-old girl on several occasions.

The matter came to light when the girl eloped to Maruva, leading to his arrest.

The matter was remanded to August 31 for trial.