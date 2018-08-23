Water cuts loom as Bulawayo battles to normalise reservoir levels

NKETA and Nkulumane residents have been warned to brace for severe water cuts as Bulawayo City Council (BCC) battles to normalise the Magwegwe reservoir level.

BY TALENT GUMPO

The water-shedding, which began on Tuesday, will be between 6pm and 6am daily.

In a Press statement, town clerk Christopher Dube said the Magwegwe reservoir had been at a critical level owing to low supply from Nyamandlovu boreholes.

“In a bid to manage water supply from the reservoir, council would like to advise that there will be an emergency interruption of water supplies to Nketa and Nkulumane, which feed directly from Criterion reservoir,” he said.

Nyoni said water cuts would continue until the reservoir levels stabilised. He advised residents in the affected suburbs to conserve water.

In January, residents in the same area experienced water supply interruptions after demand outstripped supply, leading to the local authority shutting down pumps to save Magwegwe reservoir levels.

The water cuts come despite council’s earlier claims that the city’s major reservoirs had enough water to last three years.