War veterans shelve anti-Mugabe demo

WAR veterans have put on hold plans to demonstrate against former President Robert Mugabe, demanding that the re-naming of the country’s foremost international airport after him be reversed.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
Formerly Harare International Airport, but renamed after the former Zanu PF leader just before the military intervention that triggered his removal last year amid pomp and fanfare, has now become a subject of disputation.
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said his group was giving time to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) proceedings as well as allowing their members from across the country to sign a petition to push the demand.
“The protest will go on, but we want to give a chance to the ConCourt proceedings. Once this process is finished, we will sit and make a determination on when and what time we will send the petition.
“We have also had representations from our members as far as Plumtree, who want to sign the petition so we would want to give them time to be part of the process,” Matemadanda said.
The ConCourt yesterday opened a hearing into a petition lodged by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, demanding that the result of last month’s presidential poll be overturned.
On Tuesday, Matemadanda, flanked by other leaders of the association, described Mugabe as a “political abortionist”.
“Tomorrow (yesterday), we are going to demand the removal of Robert Mugabe’s name from the international airport in Harare.
“Mugabe has failed. We cannot have the face of Zimbabwe to the world being given the name of a last-minute traitor,” Matemadanda said.
Mugabe’s birthday, which falls on February 21, was also declared a national holiday, celebrated for the first time this year.
The war veterans seemed to have been angered by Mugabe’s decision to throw his weight behind Chamisa’s presidential candidature on the eve of last month’s do-or-die election.
Mugabe argued: “I cannot vote for Zanu PF. I cannot vote for the same people who are responsible for my situation.”
Mugabe was forced out of power last November after the army stormed key State institutions, placed the then Zanu PF leader under house arrest, triggering a double-edged process by Parliament and the ruling party to oust him, leading to the change of guard.
As the Zanu PF internal power struggles exploded into an open fight, President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was at the time serving as Vice-President, but had been fired two weeks earlier, was allowed to return and assume the reins.
For years, war veterans have been used by the ruling party as political storm-troopers, but in the Zanu PF internal power matrix, they threw their weight behind Mnangagwa against a faction that seemed to have had Mugabe’s blessing and led by then First Lady Grace.
Mugabe reacted by expelling the leadership of the ex-fighters before the November 2017
meltdown.
truth
We all dislike Mugabe but these dunderheads have personal problems with Mugabe they must sort it out among themselves in Zanupf, the international airport belongs to all citizens & musn’t be manipulated will nilly
Reality Check
This gravy train my foot!
The world is fast moving and demands politics of substance as opposed to political idolatry. May someone advise these misguided lot.
Ndiwe wakazviparira wega
The truth is also that Mugabe’s own definition of a traitor was a person who would have left or fired from ZANU PF. He used to mercilessly lambast such people saying they lacked ZANU PF’s political and revolutionary ideology. He is simply being given his own poisoned chalice. In any case, Robert Mugabe was not the only nationalist or freedom fighter. Kana zvanetsa, there should be reversal of name to the original Harare International Airport.
Anonymous
Comment…Those idiots must be ignored as Zanu-pf has failed us. Let them change everything named after iconic RGM but people are interested in the economy and not politics. Yes RGM will be buried in Zvimba and Matemadanda at the national heroes acre but so what? Both will rot. Pasi nejunta.
Eagle
Zanupf no longer has anything positive to offer the nation, it’s become like a jobless father who when his children ask him for food resorts to threats & intimidation to muzzle the kids
Umkhonto ka Shaka
This bunch of confused old fools never ceases to amaze. They think they can hold anyone at ransom.Mikosho yenyu ma O vets.
Lioness
The vulgar language u use to insult someone else only depicts your own ignorance and low life.
KG
Comment…Asi zvinongoitwa pasina mubhadharo kani? Rikabviskwa
zvinogadzirisa hupfumi hwenyika here? Dayi mari yatoshandiskwa kuita zvimwe zvine musoro. Mawonero anguwo, zvezita azvina maturo.