Vahombe sits on top of diamond mine

Manica Diamond coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere is confident that his side will clinch the ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they opened a healthy 11-point lead in the Eastern Region Division One League.

BY Terry Madyauta

After 15 rounds of matches, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company-owned team have amassed a staggering 41 points.

The diamond miners remain the only unbeaten team, with 13 wins and 2 draws, while their closest rival, Tenax CS FC, sit on 30 points.

In the last encounter, Manica Diamonds dismissed army side, Buffaloes 2-0, which left Vahombe bubbling with confidence that a red carpet to another dance with the Premier Soccer League big-boys awaits him.

“The goal has remained the same since I came here, that is to lead this team into the Premier Soccer League,” he said.

“This team has been amazing. We are still to taste defeat and I am happy with such a run. At this stage, I am convinced that we are unstoppable.

“We do not have a regular goalscorer, but everyone who gets the opportunity utilises it. We did not start the season very well, but right now, the team is in form and if we are to maintain this momentum, I am sure we can go far. With the vast experience at my disposal, I tell you, this is going to be history which Manicaland will forever remember.

“So far, we have played every team in the league and we now know how they play, so we are prepared to defend our lead until the end.”

Masomere boasts of vast top-flight league experience, having been at the helm of traditional giants Dynamos, Caps United and the now-defunct How Mine, among other clubs.

In 2003, he won the league title with the now-defunct Amazulu and is remembered for leading Shabanie Mine to claim the 2013 BancABC Super Cup before he decided to pursue other options following a dramatic departure from Border Strikers in 2016.