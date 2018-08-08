UZ student challenges exam re-write

A UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) social sciences student has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to interdict the institution from conducting a re-write of an examination which the institution allege was leaked.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The student, Audrey Msipha, through representation from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), filed an urgent chamber application on Monday.

In her founding affidavit, Msipha said most of the students who wrote the examination in November last year did not receive their results on the basis that the examination paper had leaked.

“This is an urgent chamber application for a prohibitory interdict, prohibiting the first, second and third respondents (UZ, the chancellor of the UZ and academic registrar of UZ) from conducting a rewrite of the advanced structural geology HGL 408 on August 10, 2018 or any date there about and setting aside the decision to nullify the examination results for being improper and also to declare that the results of the November 2017 examinations are proper and must be used to determine whether or not myself and other students passed the examination,” Msipha said.

“The results of this paper were withheld from most students, including myself on allegations of paper leakage and only two students received their results in respect of the paper. The first second and third respondents decided to make us sit for rewrite HGL 408 on April 23, 2018.

Msipha further said they were threatened by the department chairperson that should they rewrite the examination, they would not pass the examination as she was trying by all means to make them fail.

The matter is still pending.