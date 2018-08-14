UK-based Tekeshe back to promote album

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean gospel musician, Matildah Tekeshesays she is happy to be among the local artistes promoting gospel music from her home country and preaching the word of God through music in a foreign land.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The talented singer is back in the country to promote her latest third eight-track album The Kingdom Of God/Humambo Hwedenga produced by local music producer and songwriter Macdonald “Macdee’”Chidavaenzi at his Eternity Productions studios.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Tekeshe attributed her success in the music industry to God who leads her every step.

“I am happy that my music is being well received and embraced in the United Kingdom and I am back home to promote my latest album The Kingdom Of God/Humambo Hwedenga to my home fans so that I also create a solid local fan base,” she said.

“I might be in a foreign land, but my efforts are to also keep on with the local trends so as to lift my country’s flag high when my music is recognised and makes waves on the international scene.”

She said the album’s title which has two accompanying videos of songs The Kingdom of God/ Humambo Hwedenga and Kunyengedzera was inspired by a church conference theme.

“The title of my album was inspired by the our 2016 theme at my Forward in Faith Ministry which was addressed in many ways by different preachers, so I decided to also join and speak about the kingdom of God through my music,” she said.

She said fans can get the deep worship-laden album at Music World in Westgate and I like Music shop at Zimpost in Harare.

Songs on the album are I love you Lord, Kunyengedzera, title track The Kingdom of God/ Humambo Hwedenga, Have Your Way, Masvingo eJericho, Mweya Wangu, Tonamata and Ngavarumbidzwe.

Tekeshe’s other two albums under her sleeves backed by The Rivers of Joy Music band are Kugona KwaMwari and Mukana Uripo.