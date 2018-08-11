UFIC marks 10th anniversary

EMMANUEL Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC) is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in style this month with thousands of his followers from around the globe invited to the event.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

The church will also host various music artistes and preachers during the celebrations set for the UFIC Chitungwiza Basilica between August 24 and 26.

UFIC spokesman Prime Kufa said the conference will be power-packed with a number of activities lined up.

“We will go back into history and see where we are coming from and where we are now,” he said.

“It’s a journey that began on 17 August 2008, when we had our first service at the Anglican Cathedral in the (Harare) central business district.”

Kufa said after only two services, the place became too small and they moved to the State Lottery Hall where they started holding services on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Kufa said the church, which had its first conference at the City Sports Centre, has since grown in leaps and bounds and now holds three services every Sunday.

Makandiwa has managed to plant branches across Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Australia, Namibia, India and Asia.

The charismatic preacher has made various prophecies in the last decade some of which have been embraced mainly by his followers and admirers while others have attracted public scorn.

In his 10-year journey as the UFIC leader, Makandiwa has also ministered healing and deliverance to thousands of people.