There’s always a way out for you!

“IF you don’t go after what you want, you will never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer will always be no and if you don’t step forward, you will always remain in the same place,” once said Nora Roberts.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Jump and dance. Always remind yourself that you are alive. You are still kicking. That must be your consolation. As long you can still breathe, you still have the chance to do it. There is still room for you to negotiate your way to your victorious destiny.

You may have fallen, but that’s not the end. You may be downtrodden, but you can still rise and win again.

When you get to your Red Sea, when the enemy is pursuing you from behind and clouds of dust are rising in a frightening manner to intimidate your weary soul, just keep your chest out. Be bold and strong like a solid wall.

When you have nowhere to run to and when you are clouded with problems that aim to drown your spirit, remember that you can still rise again.

Sickness may have kept you bedridden for a long time, or maybe you have been battling poverty or some form of lack. It may be lack of employment has kept you powerless. Maybe it’s a financial situation that has been hindering you from seeing your future properly.

If you think there is no reason to live anymore or that life has been cruel to you, change your mindset. There is something special for you. Don’t be nailed down by those bad circumstances. There is a way out for you even if all the doors seem locked. There is another one that’s waiting to be unlocked by you. And when it opens, it will lead you to your success.

The exodus of lsrael

Do you remember the time when the Israelites were supposed to leave Egypt? They had been kept under real suffering for a long time. The Lord had heard their cry and remembered his promise. So he gave Moses a message for them to leave Egypt at the burning bush.

It was a message of deliverance, that it was time to go out. As they left Egypt, they travelled and got to the Red Sea where their journey appeared to have hit a solid wall. It meant there was no way out. Pharaoh and his army were hot on their heels.

Fight like a lion

Remember life is a battle. You are always required to fight. You will fight until you get into the grave. So for now the game is still on. When the Israelites got to the Red Sea, they thought they were going to perish and they started complaining.

They said unto Moses, “Because there were no graves in Egypt, hast thou taken us a way to die in the wilderness? Wherefore hast thou dealt thus with us, to carry us forth out of Egypt?” (Exodus 14:11).

It is sometimes normal to complain, but it does not help your situation. The children of Israel kept on agonising that it would have been better if they had stayed in Egypt. It appeared like it was a better option, yet it wasn’t.

They even wished it was better to have died in Egypt than in the wilderness. But were they going to really die in the wilderness? No. God had another plan. If things are so bad for you, does it mean they will remain in that state forever? When you are temporarily down, does it mean you are out?

It is a fact that you will sometimes face your Red Sea. That’s part of life. That’s normal. Never wish challenges away. They are always there so that they toughen your skin. It helps you create a giant testimony which you will share with others.

It’s a fact and an accepted notion that there’s a testimony behind every trial. Trials don’t kill. Trials are just there to toughen you up. Take courage. Be strong. Speak like Moses who said: “unto lsrael, fear yea not, stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, which he will shew to you today. For the Egyptians whom you have seen today, you shall see them again no more forever” (Exodus 14:13).

This is the same time the Lord asked Moses, “why criest thou unto me?” Here was the prophet being asked why he was crying out to God. Why was he complaining? What was the real solution? He was supposed to speak and go forward only. He was told to lift his rod and the sea obeyed. The children of lsrael walked on a dry land. Can you imagine?

They feared that they were now going to perish. But through faith they walked through their problem. Why do you allow your future to be twisted with those problems you are seeing? Why do you shiver and lose heart? There is no need to do so. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com