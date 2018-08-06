Suspected robbers nabbed after killing top banker’s son

Three suspected robbers who killed top banker Joshua Tapambgwa’s son, David, during a robbery last month, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday facing a murder

charge.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Farai Chikadzi (47), Benard Nzvere (37) and Everisto Chirimuuta (38) were not asked to plead to the charge when they appeared before magistrate Milton Serima, who remanded them in custody to August 17.

It is the State’s case that on July 22 at around 7pm, the three and their two other accomplices, who are still at large, armed themselves with a pistol and metal bars and broke into Tapambga’s Umwinsdale home in Harare, with their faces covered in balaclavas.

They scaled over a precast wall and found the family having dinner on the verandah.

The accused allegedly ordered all family members to lie down before Nzvere cocked his pistol and shot at David at close range, killing him on the spot before ransacking the house, looking for cash and other valuables.

The accused persons allegedly stole $500 in cash, four bags is which they used to load various clothing items, laptops, iPhones, iPads and tablets, leaving the family shocked. The deceased was later taken to Borrowdale Trauma Centre, where he was officially pronounced dead.

On July 31, the detectives received information that Chikadzi was involved in the matter, where they tracked him to Mvurwi and arrested him.

Chikadzi allegedly implicated his accomplices, leading to the arrest of Nzvere and Chirimuuta, including the recovery of some of the stolen goods.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.